Not just Anant-Radhika, Nita Ambani says she 'worked very hard' for this wedding too. Watch

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani recently attended the Harvard India Conference, delivering the keynote address and engaging in a lively rapid-fire interview. During the session, she was asked about her vision for her youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Nita Ambani at the Harvard India Conference 2025(Video Grab)

Responding with warmth, Nita Ambani said, “Anant has found his life partner in Radhika. You just have to see them together – they are magic. I wanted to create something truly magical for them.” She then humorously added, “But before I go to that wedding, I must say, my daughter Isha is here, and I think I worked very hard for your wedding too.” Her remark was met with laughter from both the audience and her daughter, Isha Ambani.

Watch the clip here:

During the rapid-fire session, Nita Ambani was also asked a tricky question – to choose between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her husband, Mukesh Ambani. With characteristic wit, she responded, “I think Prime Minister Modi ji is good for the nation, and my husband Mukesh is good for my home.” Her clever reply drew loud cheers and applause from the audience.

Nita Ambani’s presence at Harvard

For the conference, Nita Ambani opted for a regal navy blue embroidered saree, exuding grace and elegance. Harvard University, located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is one of the world’s leading institutions for higher education. The Harvard India Conference, held on 15 and 16 February, is a student-led platform that brings together leaders from business, policy, and culture to discuss India’s growing global influence.

Ahead of the event, organisers had highlighted Mrs Ambani’s transformative work, stating that she has “impacted nearly 80 million lives through initiatives in rural transformation, health, education, sports, women’s empowerment, disaster management, arts, and urban renewal.”

As the first Indian woman elected to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), she played a key role in bringing the 141st IOC Session to India in 2023 and is now leading India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics. Additionally, she founded the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, a global platform celebrating India’s rich heritage.

Honoured with the Governor’s citation

Adding to her list of accolades, Nita Ambani was recently awarded the prestigious Governor’s Citation by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey. The honour recognised her contributions to education, healthcare, sports, arts, culture, and women’s empowerment.