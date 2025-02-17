Nita Ambani asked to choose between PM Modi and Mukesh Ambani at Harvard. Her response

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani took the stage at the Harvard India Conference 2025 over the weekend. While she delivered the keynote address at the prestigious conference, Nita Ambani also engaged in a rapid fire interview where she was asked – among other things – to choose between her husband and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She has earned plaudits for her witty response. Nita Ambani at the Harvard India Conference 2025

PM Modi vs Mukesh Ambani

Nita Ambani, 60, is married to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. The billionaire couple – India’s richest – share three children together.

During the ‘rapid fire’ round of the Harvard Indian Conference 2025, the Reliance Foundation chairperson was asked to choose between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her husband.

“I think Prime Minister Modi ji is good for the nation, and my husband Mukesh is good for my home,” she replied, drawing cheers and laughter from the audience.

A snippet of the exchange is going viral on Instagram, where many praised her quick-witted response.

Nita Ambani at Harvard

Nita Ambani wore an embroidered navy blue saree for her appearance at the India Conference at Harvard. Harvard University, located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is an Ivy League institution considered to be one of the world’s best places for higher education.

The Harvard India Conference took place on February 15 and 16. It is a student-led initiative and a place to discuss and dissect Indian business, policy and culture while putting the spotlight on the country’s emergence as a leading international player.

An earlier announcement on Mrs Ambani's participation in the conference had described her as someone who had “impacted nearly 80 million lives through initiatives in rural transformation, health, education, sports, women empowerment, disaster management, arts, and urban renewal.”

“The first Indian woman elected to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), she led India to host the 141st IOC Session in 2023 and will present India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics. She founded the globally acclaimed Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, India, which aims to showcase the best of India to the world and bring the best of the world to India,” the announcement had said.

Last week, Mrs Ambani was also conferred with the prestigious Governor’s Citation by Maura Healey, Governor of Massachusetts. The citation recognised her role in education, healthcare, sports, arts, culture, and women’s empowerment.