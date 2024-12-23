Lauren Sanchez reacts to Nita Ambani’s dazzling look featuring a diamond butterfly brooch

Lauren Sanchez, fiancée of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, reacted to photos of Nita Ambani at the opening of NMACC Arts Cafe in Mumbai. Sanchez, who watched an American jewellery influencer's review of the Reliance Foundation chairperson's diamond jewellery she wore at the event, dropped a 'like' on the video. Lauren Sanchez dropped a 'like' on photos of Nita Ambani.

Influencer Julia Chafe, who flew down to India in July to attend the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, shared a video in which she spoke about the diamonds worn by Nita Ambani at the NMACC event over the weekend. Chafe highlighted Ambani's massive diamond earrings, her heart-shaped diamond ring and diamond butterfly brooch.

"It's also so cool that she decided to wear this diamond butterfly brooch on her wrist. It's as if a butterfly just landed on her. It's just a way to wear a brooch that I've never seen before. I'm obsessed," Chafe, who is based in New York, said in her video. In July, influencer had recorded and shared her brief conversations with Nita and Isha Ambani at the Anant-Radhika wedding reception in Mumbai.

Lauren Sanchez is among the 5,000-plus people who dropped a heart and 1.48 lakh people who watchec Chafe's video on Nita Ambani.

Watch the video here:

(Also Read: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez slam report of $600 million lavish Aspen wedding: ‘None of this is happening’)

At the launch of the NMACC Arts Cafe, Nita Ambani wore an elegant white silk top with a large bow collar. She teamed it with a pair of black trousers.

Other Ambanis who attended the event included Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, wife Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, who is the younger daughter-in-law of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar were among the celebrity guests in attendance.

(Also Read: 'Khana bheju kya?': Nita Ambani's thoughtful gesture for paparazzi wins hearts at DAIS annual function)