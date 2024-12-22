'Khana bheju kya?': Nita Ambani's thoughtful gesture for paparazzi wins hearts at DAIS annual function

The annual day function of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) has been abuzz on social media since December 19, 2024. Videos and pictures from the star-studded event have captured netizens' attention, with one particular moment featuring Nita Ambani going viral. Nita Ambani’s warm gesture of offering food to paparazzi at DAIS annual day impressed social media. (Instagram/varindertchawla)

Nita Ambani’s sweet exchange with paparazzi

In a video shared on Instagram by a paparazzi account, Nita Ambani, chairperson of DAIS, was seen posing for pictures during the event. Following the photos, she turned to the photographers and asked with a warm smile, “Khana bheju kya?” The paparazzi promptly responded with enthusiasm, to which she laughed and said, “Acha bhejti hu.”

The clip further revealed her instructing someone to provide food packets for the photographers, ending with her saying, “Khana khake jana,” a gesture that drew praise online for its thoughtfulness.

Watch the clip here:

A special shout-out to support staff

Earlier during the event, Nita Ambani delivered a heartfelt speech. Taking the stage before the annual play, she expressed gratitude to her husband, Mukesh Ambani, who has never missed the school’s annual day since its inception. She then shifted focus to the often-overlooked support staff, whom she described as “the pillars of our school.”

Ambani extended her thanks to the housekeeping staff, bus attendants, security personnel, medical teams, canteen employees, and teachers. “I would like to thank and congratulate the pillars of our school – our heads, teachers, staff, and all our bus didis, lift bhaiyas, housekeeping didis and bhaiyas, canteen staff, nurses, and security teams who are always there with a smile, welcoming and looking after our children,” she said.

Star-studded audience applauds the gesture

The speech was met with resounding applause from the audience, which included Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Aishwarya Rai, alongside business tycoons and high-profile personalities. Mukesh Ambani also received a special mention, with Nita highlighting his unbroken attendance at 37 annual days and 20 graduation ceremonies.