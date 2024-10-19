Menu Explore
Nita and Mukesh Ambani take front row seats to watch chhoti bahu Radhika Merchant dance at friend's wedding

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Oct 19, 2024 12:47 PM IST

Radhika Merchant danced to ‘Sajna Ve Sajna’ at a friend's wedding while Nita and Mukesh Ambani enjoyed her performance from the first row.

Radhika Merchant has captivated the internet with a video of her dancing to Sunidhi Chauhan’s hit song Sajna Ve Sajna from the 2003 film Chameli. The clip, shared on Instagram by @ambani_update, shows Merchant performing with her friends at a wedding celebration. What caught everyone’s attention was the presence of her in-laws, Nita and Mukesh Ambani, sitting in the front row, happily watching their chhoti bahu dance. While their faces aren’t clearly visible in the video, their cheerful reactions to Merchant’s performance have melted the hearts of many.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani watched Radhika Merchant dance from the first row at a friend's wedding. (Instagram/@ambani_update)
Nita and Mukesh Ambani watched Radhika Merchant dance from the first row at a friend's wedding. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

(Also read: All eyes on Radhika Merchant as she dances to Chameli song at friend's wedding. Watch)

Merchant looked stunning, dressed in a beautiful black and red lehenga, as she enjoyed the festive occasion with grace and energy.

Merchant’s birthday bash as an Ambani bahu

Recently, Merchant celebrated her first birthday as a member of the Ambani family, marking her 30th birthday in the presence of her closest friends and relatives. The Ambanis organised a lavish celebration at their iconic Mumbai residence, Antilia. Social media personality Orry shared videos from the event, including a clip of Radhika’s cake-cutting ceremony.

In the video, Merchant is seen offering a slice of cake to her husband, Anant Ambani. She then proceeded to share the cake with other family members, including Mukesh Ambani, who was seen enjoying a piece, as well as her parents, Shaila and Viren Merchant. However, when she offered the cake to her brother-in-law, Akash Ambani, he politely declined and redirected her towards family matriarch, Kokilaben Ambani, and their maternal grandmother, Poornima Dalal, urging them to partake in the celebration.

(Also read: Inside Radhika Merchant’s birthday party as Ambani bahu: Nita and Mukesh Ambani share cake)

The birthday bash was a star-studded affair, attended by close friends and family. Notable guests included Bollywood stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Suhana and Aryan Khan, along with cricketer MS Dhoni, making the event a night to remember.

Watch the clip here:

A new chapter as Ambani bahu

Radhika, the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, tied the knot with Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, in a grand wedding on July 12. This year’s birthday marked her first as the daughter-in-law of the Ambani family.

