All eyes on Radhika Merchant as she dances to Chameli song at friend's wedding. Watch

Radhika Merchant has captured the attention of the Internet with a video of her dancing to Sunidhi Chauhan's popular track, "Sajna Ve Sajna," from the 2003 film Chameli. The clip, shared on Instagram by the user @ambani_update, shows Merchant dancing with friends at a wedding, as mentioned in the caption. Wearing a stunning black and red lehenga, she is seen enjoying the celebrations on stage. Radhika Merchant wowed the Internet by dancing to "Sajna Ve Sajna" at a friend's wedding. (Instagram/ambani_update)

A star-studded 30th birthday celebration

Recently, Merchant celebrated her milestone 30th birthday as the newest member of the Ambani family. The lavish celebration took place at Antilia, the opulent Mumbai residence of the Ambani family, and was attended by close friends and family. Notable guests included Janhvi Kapoor, MS Dhoni, Ananya Panday, Suhana and Aryan Khan, and Ranveer Singh, making it a star-studded affair.

Footage from the birthday bash, shared by Orry, showcased Merchant's cake-cutting ceremony, where she was seen joyfully slicing into a red cake while her family cheered her on.

Orry also shared a throwback clip of Radhika Merchant from her birthday celebrations. The previously unseen footage was taken during the pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, set against the stunning backdrop of a luxury cruise. The clip features an exciting moment where Radhika is seen kissing pop sensation Katy Perry on the cheek as the star performs her super-hit track, "I Kissed a Girl."

The playful video begins with Katy admiring Radhika's diamond engagement ring, exclaiming, “Oh my god, it's gorgeous,” upon seeing the "big diamond." Katy then dedicates her next song to the bride, playfully stating, “Well, this next song is dedicated to this beautiful bride that I'll never be able to kiss,” before launching into the upbeat track. The footage showcases Radhika’s charming shyness as she declines Katy's playful offer for a kiss, followed by a lively moment where Radhika and members of the Ambani family, including groom Anant Ambani, sing along with the pop star.

A new chapter as an Ambani bahu

Radhika, the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, married industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani in a grand wedding on July 12. This birthday marks her first celebration as the daughter-in-law of the Ambani family.

For the occasion, Radhika opted for a chic ensemble featuring a white silk halter top paired with a striking red skirt. The presence of her parents and sister Anjali Merchant at the party added a touch of familial love to the glamorous evening, showcasing the strong bonds that underpin her new life.