Inside Radhika Merchant’s birthday party as Ambani bahu: Nita and Mukesh Ambani share cake

Orry has shared a birthday video of Radhika Merchant that shows the Ambani bahu cutting her birthday cake surrounded by family and loved ones. By her side is husband Anant Ambani and her in-laws Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Radhika Merchant is seen cutting her cake and sharing it with the Ambani family.(Instagram/htcity)

Radhika married industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani in a star-studded wedding on July 12.

In the short clip, shared by Orry on his Instagram story, the 29-year-old can be seen cutting a red birthday cake as husband Anant stands beside her. She then offers the cake to her husband Anant Ambani and father-in-law Mukesh Ambani.

Take a look at the birthday video here:

As the camera pans around the room, the rest of the Ambani clan can be see cheering and dancing. Nita Ambani shakes a leg to the birthday music as Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta are seen clapping their hands. (Also read: Katy Perry asks Radhika Merchant if she's ever kissed a girl. Her response…)

Orry had previously shared a throwback video of Radhika Merchant on her birthday.

The social media star posted a never-before-seen clip of Radhika during the lavish pre-wedding festivities onboard a luxury cruise before she married Reliance scion Anant Ambani.

The video shows Radhika Merchant kissing pop sensation Katy Perry on the cheek as the singer's popular song ‘I Kissed a Girl' played in the background.

The clip also shows Radhika and members of the Ambani family, including groom Anant Ambani, as well as Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, singing along with Katy Perry.

On her birthday, Radhika's friends also shared unseen photos and videos of the Ambani bahu from her pre-wedding party. One photo showed her in her wedding attire and others shared behind-the-scene photos from her pre-wedding photoshoot. (Also read: Radhika Merchant's close friends share unseen pics to celebrate her birthday: See here)