Nita Ambani’s special shout-out to ‘housekeeping didis and bhaiyas’ in annual day speech

Nita Ambani’s speech at the star-studded annual day of Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) included a very special shout-out for the support staff that keeps the school running. Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of DAIS, took the stage to deliver a short address before the annual play. After thanking her husband Mukesh Ambani – the Reliance Industries chairperson who has never missed an annual day since the school’s inception, despite his busy schedule – Nita Ambani thanked and congratulated “the pillars of our school.” Nita Ambani at the annual day of DAIS and NMAJS.(Facebook/DAISMumbai)

Nita Ambani’s shout-out to housekeeping

Nita Ambani’s speech at the annual day of Dhirubhai Ambani International School and Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS) included a special shout-out to the support staff that is instrumental in the smooth running of the educational institutes.

Besides schoolteachers, she also thanked the housekeeping “didis and bhaiyas”, the bus didis, the security staff, medical staff, canteen employees and other members who keep the school running.

“I would like to thank and congratulate the pillars of our school - our heads, teachers, staff and all our bus didis, lift bhaiyas, housekeeping didis and bhaiyas, canteen staff, nurse and security teams who are always there with a smile, welcoming and looking after our children,” said the Reliance Foundation chairperson.

Her words were met with a huge round of applause from the audience, which was made up of assorted Bollywood celebrities, business tycoons and high-profile names whose children study at the two schools run by the billionaire Ambani family. Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar and Aishwarya Rai were some of the celebrities who sat in the audience for the school’s annual day function.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani also sat in the audience and received a special thank you from his wife onstage, who noted that he had never missed an annual day or graduation ceremony. “That means 37 annual days and 20 graduation ceremonies till date,” Nita Ambani explained, drawing applause from the audience.

