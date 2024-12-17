Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What Nita Ambani wrote for luxury Bengaluru store after saree shopping: ‘Wonderful to be…’

BySanya Jain
Dec 17, 2024 09:13 AM IST

Nita Ambani was filmed stepping into a luxury textile store in Bengaluru last night. The Reliance Foundation chairperson was seen entering The House of Angadi.

Nita Ambani was filmed stepping into a luxury textile store in Bengaluru last night. The Reliance Foundation chairperson was seen entering The House of Angadi, a luxury retail brand specialising in handloom sarees, textiles, and curated ethnic wear. Wearing a dark blue co-ord set, she greeted bystanders with joined hands before entering the store.

Nita Ambani at a luxury saree store in Bengaluru(Instagram/@angadioninsta)
Nita Ambani at a luxury saree store in Bengaluru(Instagram/@angadioninsta)

Videos shared by an Instagram fan page show Nita Ambani entering the historic luxury textile store amid tight security. She waved at fans before stepping into the store.

Nita Ambani reportedly shopped for sarees at the store, which has a history going back 600 years. Despite its rich legacy, The House of Angadi gained wider publicity when Deepika Padukone wore one of their creations for her Mangalorean wedding in Italy back in 2018. Deepika also chose an Angadi saree for her Bengaluru reception.

Nita Ambani at House of Angadi

The House of Angadi’s store, Angadi Heritage, covers an area of 18,000 square feet in the heart of South Bengaluru. Helmed by K Radharaman, heir to the 600-year-old family business, the luxury retail destination specialises in Kanjeevaram silk sarees, custom bridal wear and blending traditional weaves with contemporary designs.

Nita Ambani at The House of Angadi in Bengaluru(Instagram/@angadioninsta)
Nita Ambani at The House of Angadi in Bengaluru(Instagram/@angadioninsta)

The official Instagram page of The House of Angadi shared a note of appreciation for Nita Ambani after her visit. They also shared a picture of the Reliance Foundation chairperson’s note in the visitor’s book.

A photograph shared by The House of Angadi on Instagram shows Nita Ambani at the store with K Radharaman. “Thank you Mrs Nita Ambani for your warmth and patronage,” the Instagram account wrote.

Nita Ambani also shared a note of appreciation for The House of Angadi. “Wonderful to be here and experience our Indian heritage,” she wrote in the visitor’s book. A picture of her comment was shared on Instagram by the store.

(Also read: Nita Ambani smeared with haldi by son Anant in new video from pre-wedding celebration. Watch)

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On