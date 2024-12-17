What Nita Ambani wrote for luxury Bengaluru store after saree shopping: ‘Wonderful to be…’

Nita Ambani was filmed stepping into a luxury textile store in Bengaluru last night. The Reliance Foundation chairperson was seen entering The House of Angadi, a luxury retail brand specialising in handloom sarees, textiles, and curated ethnic wear. Wearing a dark blue co-ord set, she greeted bystanders with joined hands before entering the store. Nita Ambani at a luxury saree store in Bengaluru(Instagram/@angadioninsta)

Videos shared by an Instagram fan page show Nita Ambani entering the historic luxury textile store amid tight security. She waved at fans before stepping into the store.

Nita Ambani reportedly shopped for sarees at the store, which has a history going back 600 years. Despite its rich legacy, The House of Angadi gained wider publicity when Deepika Padukone wore one of their creations for her Mangalorean wedding in Italy back in 2018. Deepika also chose an Angadi saree for her Bengaluru reception.

Nita Ambani at House of Angadi

The House of Angadi’s store, Angadi Heritage, covers an area of 18,000 square feet in the heart of South Bengaluru. Helmed by K Radharaman, heir to the 600-year-old family business, the luxury retail destination specialises in Kanjeevaram silk sarees, custom bridal wear and blending traditional weaves with contemporary designs.

Nita Ambani at The House of Angadi in Bengaluru(Instagram/@angadioninsta)

The official Instagram page of The House of Angadi shared a note of appreciation for Nita Ambani after her visit. They also shared a picture of the Reliance Foundation chairperson’s note in the visitor’s book.

A photograph shared by The House of Angadi on Instagram shows Nita Ambani at the store with K Radharaman. “Thank you Mrs Nita Ambani for your warmth and patronage,” the Instagram account wrote.

Nita Ambani also shared a note of appreciation for The House of Angadi. “Wonderful to be here and experience our Indian heritage,” she wrote in the visitor’s book. A picture of her comment was shared on Instagram by the store.

