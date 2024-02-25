Dhirubhai Ambani International School tops IB schools ranking worldwide

The Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) was declared the top world IB school in the recent ranking published by the International Baccalaureate (IB). DAIS had a whopping 11 toppers in 2023 with a maximum score of 45 points. Dhirubhai Ambani International School tops IB schools ranking (dais.edu.in)

As per the official website of IB, the IB Diploma Program (IBDP) points scoring system allows for a maximum score of 45 points, from six subjects (7 points maximum each) plus a further three points from the IB Core comprising of Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS), the Extended Essay and the Theory of Knowledge paper. Each year fewer than 1% of candidates score the maximum of 45. These students are known as 'Toppers'.

After DAIS, the second school is King’s College School, UK, with seven top students. IB website published the names of 22 schools across the globe that have at least one topper. IB website stated that these schools will receive an award certificate to celebrate this exclusive group of hard-working students. Eleven students from DAIS include Aama Sanghai, Aamav Gogri, Abhimanyu Pandey, Aaryan Jagtap, Aditya Mehta, Advit Ranawade, Anavi Kaul, Arushi Maheshwari, Drhuv Bhalla, Kshitig Seth, Vivan Turakhia.

Isha Ambani Piramal, vice-chairperson of DAIS, said, “The brilliant achievement of our IBDP students of the class of 2023, with 11 of them achieving the perfect score of 45, is a testament to their talent and hard work. This is a tribute to the extraordinary commitment and dedication of our teachers and leadership team.”

The IBDP is a widely admired pre-university preparatory programme that is respected by leading universities across the globe. The IB programmes are offered across 5,139 schools in 156 countries