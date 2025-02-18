Nita Ambani reveals her parents couldn't afford to send her to Harvard as a student

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani shared a heartwarming story before she delivered the keynote address at the Harvard India Conference 2025 over the weekend. Nita Ambani, 60, who is married to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, revealed her mother had called her daughters-in-law on the morning of her keynote address to share a story about her childhood dreams. Nita Ambani revealed that her mother shared a story about her childhood Harvard dreams before she spoke at the prestigious institute.(Instagram/nmacc.india)

"I must tell you this. In the morning today, my mother called my daughters-in-law --Shloka and Radhika-- and told them ‘When Nita was young we could not afford to send her to Harvard, even though she wanted to go. Now, they have called her to speak at Harvard’," she said, as loud applause filled the air.

"I just want to thank you all for making my mother so happy today," she added

Dressed in a navy blue silk saree, Nita Ambani greeted the room with folded hands before her address. Her daughter Isha Ambani was also part of the audience.

Take a look at the video here:

Nita Ambani's rapid fire interview

After she delivered her speech at the conference, Nita Ambani also engaged in light-hearted rapid fire interview. The interviewer asked her to choose between her billionaire husband and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I think Prime Minister Modi ji is good for the nation, and my husband Mukesh is good for my home,” she replied. Her witty response drew cheers and applause from the room.

Announcing Nita Ambani's participation in the conference, the Harvard India Conference described her as someone who had “impacted nearly 80 million lives through initiatives in rural transformation, health, education, sports, women empowerment, disaster management, arts, and urban renewal.”

"A passionate educator, she leads 15 schools, including the globally ranked Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and founded Jio Institute, focusing on cutting-edge disciplines," read a post on its official Instagram handle.