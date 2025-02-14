Nita Ambani reveals what Anant Ambani told her before he married Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was one of the most extravagant celebrations India has ever witnessed, drawing global attention for its sheer grandeur. The couple tied the knot on July 12 in Mumbai, followed by a Shubh Ashirwad event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the next day. Their wedding festivities included two opulent pre-wedding celebrations—one in Jamnagar and another aboard a luxury cruise in Europe—attended by dignitaries and celebrities from around the world. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 in Mumbai.(Bloomberg )

In a recent interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin, Nita Ambani opened up about the wedding and reflected on the moment that touched her heart the most. She spoke about her youngest son’s long struggle with obesity due to asthma and shared a deeply personal exchange they had before he took the stage on his wedding day.

“My son Anant has been fighting obesity from a very young age because of his asthma, and he went up on a stage as a confident bridegroom. He told me, ‘Mom, it’s not what I am physically. It’s what my heart is.’ And I saw him holding his life partner’s hand. I think that’s what was the most touching feeling,” she recalled.

Responds to criticism

While the wedding was a grand affair, it also attracted criticism for its extravagance. Addressing the backlash, Amin asked Ambani if such remarks about the wedding’s lavishness bothered her.

“You know every parent wants to do their best for their children’s wedding. And that’s what we did in all this. I think it was a made in India brand that came out. I am happy that I was able to kind of bring to the centerstage our Indian traditions, Indian heritage, and Indian culture," she said.

She further elaborated on how the wedding paid tribute to India's rich cultural heritage. “I am happy that I was able to kind of bring to the centerstage our Indian traditions, Indian heritage, and Indian culture."