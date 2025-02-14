Nita Ambani responds to criticism over Anant Ambani’s lavish wedding: ‘Every parent wants to do their best…’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant wedding celebrations captured global attention, making headlines far beyond India. However, the Ambani family also faced significant criticism over the opulence of the festivities. Addressing the backlash, Nita Ambani has now spoken up, sharing her perspective on the matter. The chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation appeared in an interview with Haslinda Amin on Bloomberg Television. Nita Ambani opened up about Anant Ambani’s lavish wedding celebrations in an interview. (File Photo, Bloomberg)

"Every parent wants..."

“There were some critics out there talking about how ostentatious the lavishness of the wedding. Does it bother you when you hear those criticisms?” Amin questioned Ambani.

She replied, “You know every parent wants to do their best for their children’s wedding. And that’s what we did in all this. I think it was a made in India brand that came out.”

“I am happy that I was able to kind of bring to the centrestage our Indian traditions, Indian heritage, and Indian culture,” she continued.

Moment that touched Nita Ambani’s heart

Amin then asked about a moment from her youngest son’s wedding that touched her heart. In response, she talked about Anant Ambani’s struggles with obesity and something he said on the matter before going up the stage during his wedding.

“My son Anant has been fighting obesity from a very young age because of his asthma and he went up on a stage as a confident bridegroom, he told me ‘Mom, it’s not what I am physically. It’s what my heart is’. And I saw him holding his life partner’s hand, I think that’s what was the most touching feeling,” Nita Ambani said.

Take a look at the interview:

During the interview, Nita Ambani also spoke about how her children have chosen their roles in the Ambani Empire. Mukesh and Nita Ambani are parents to three children - twins Akash and Isha Ambani and their youngest, Anant Ambani.

Anant Ambani got married on July 12 in Mumbai. Dignitaries from all walks of life attended the event. The following day, July 13, PM Modi attended the Shubh Ashirwad event. He met the newlyweds and blessed them on their new journey.

The couple tied the knot after hosting two lavish pre-wedding festivities—one in Jamnagar and another in Europe aboard a cruise.