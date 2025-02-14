Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nita Ambani responds to criticism over Anant Ambani’s lavish wedding: ‘Every parent wants to do their best…’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 14, 2025 06:56 AM IST

In addition to Anant's wedding, Nita Ambani spoke about her other children, promoting India through art and culture, her legacy, and more in the interview.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant wedding celebrations captured global attention, making headlines far beyond India. However, the Ambani family also faced significant criticism over the opulence of the festivities. Addressing the backlash, Nita Ambani has now spoken up, sharing her perspective on the matter. The chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation appeared in an interview with Haslinda Amin on Bloomberg Television.

Nita Ambani opened up about Anant Ambani’s lavish wedding celebrations in an interview. (File Photo, Bloomberg)
Nita Ambani opened up about Anant Ambani’s lavish wedding celebrations in an interview. (File Photo, Bloomberg)

"Every parent wants..."

“There were some critics out there talking about how ostentatious the lavishness of the wedding. Does it bother you when you hear those criticisms?” Amin questioned Ambani.

Also Read: Nita Ambani shares special moment with Nick Jonas at Siddharth Chopra’s wedding. Video

She replied, “You know every parent wants to do their best for their children’s wedding. And that’s what we did in all this. I think it was a made in India brand that came out.”

“I am happy that I was able to kind of bring to the centrestage our Indian traditions, Indian heritage, and Indian culture,” she continued.

Moment that touched Nita Ambani’s heart

Amin then asked about a moment from her youngest son’s wedding that touched her heart. In response, she talked about Anant Ambani’s struggles with obesity and something he said on the matter before going up the stage during his wedding.

“My son Anant has been fighting obesity from a very young age because of his asthma and he went up on a stage as a confident bridegroom, he told me ‘Mom, it’s not what I am physically. It’s what my heart is’. And I saw him holding his life partner’s hand, I think that’s what was the most touching feeling,” Nita Ambani said.

Take a look at the interview:

During the interview, Nita Ambani also spoke about how her children have chosen their roles in the Ambani Empire. Mukesh and Nita Ambani are parents to three children - twins Akash and Isha Ambani and their youngest, Anant Ambani.

Also Read: ‘It was magical’: Radhika Merchant after taking holy dip at Mahakumbh with the rest of Ambanis

Anant Ambani got married on July 12 in Mumbai. Dignitaries from all walks of life attended the event. The following day, July 13, PM Modi attended the Shubh Ashirwad event. He met the newlyweds and blessed them on their new journey.

The couple tied the knot after hosting two lavish pre-wedding festivities—one in Jamnagar and another in Europe aboard a cruise.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On