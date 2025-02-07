Nita Ambani shares special moment with Nick Jonas at Siddharth Chopra’s wedding. Video

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani was seen sharing a special moment with singer Nick Jonas, husband of actor Priyanka Chopra, at her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding. In a clip shared on Instagram, Nita Ambani can be seen cheering, while Nick Jonas stands near her. Also present was Shloka Mehta, Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law and wife of Akash Ambani. Nita Ambani was seen cheering alongside Nick Jonas at Siddharth Chopra’s wedding.(Instagram/varindertchawla)

Siddharth Chopra is set to tie the knot with actor Neelam Upadhyaya. The couple got engaged in August 2024, following their roka ceremony in April 2024. The wedding celebrations have been making waves on social media, with glimpses of the family’s joyous moments surfacing online.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School hosts first sports day

Earlier, Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS) conducted its first sports day, where several celebrities were spotted cheering for their little ones. The event saw parents actively participating in friendly competitions, including a running race featuring Shloka Mehta and Natasa Stankovic.

The school shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, highlighting the enthusiasm of students and parents alike.

“A Day of Joy, Energy, and Triumph! Our little champions ran, jumped, and played their hearts out at our first NMAJS EYC Sports Day—a celebration of teamwork, determination, and endless fun! From exciting races to friendly cheers, every child gave their best, reminding us that the true spirit of sports lies in participation, effort, and joy,” the school wrote.

“A big shoutout to our young athletes for their enthusiasm and sportsmanship, and a heartfelt thank you to our teachers, parents, and organisers who made this day unforgettable!” it added.

While some pictures from the event showcased the young participants engaging in various sports, others captured their parents competing with one another. Shloka Mehta, a philanthropist and businesswoman, was seen enjoying the day alongside other parents. She is married to Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and the couple has two children—Prithvi Akash Ambani and Veda Ambani.

About the school

According to its official website, Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS) follows the educational philosophies of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS). It is a co-educational IB World School, offering the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP) in its early years, as well as the Middle Years Programme (MYP). The school has two campuses—one at Jio World Centre and another at Bandra-Kurla Complex.