Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani meet Donald Trump at dinner before his swearing-in ceremony
Jan 19, 2025 05:26 PM IST
The Ambanis posed for a photo with Donald Trump ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani posed for a photo with US President-elect Donald Trump, a day before his swearing-in ceremony in Washington DC.
Recommended Topics
News / Trending /
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani meet Donald Trump at dinner before his swearing-in ceremony
See Less