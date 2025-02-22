Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta react as paps say ‘favourite couple’ while attending Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani’s wedding

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta attended the star-studded wedding of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani. While entering the venue, they posed for paparazzi, and a sweet moment from then has taken over social media. It shows the Ambani couple’s reaction to being called “favourite” by the paps. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding. (Ashutosh Rai)

The video captures the couple entering the venue and posing for the paparazzi. As they stand in front of the camera, an individual screams, “Favourite couple.”

Hearing this, Shloka Mehta breaks into giggles, and Akash Ambani addresses the paparazzi with a smile. He jokingly says that the paps call everyone "favourite couple."

Take a look at the video:

Who wore what?

Shloka Mehta wore a gorgeous lemon yellow lehenga with a blouse featuring heavy silver embellishment work. She also wore a matching cropped cape. The Ambani bahu completed her look with a long, multiple-layer emerald green necklace and matching jhumkas.

Akash Ambani wore a navy-blue suit with a closed neckline. He teamed it with formal, matching navy-blue trousers.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani wedding:

Aadar Jain, grandson of the late Raj Kapoor, married Alekha Advani in a Hindu ceremony at a grand affair in Mumbai. Earlier, the couple had also exchanged vows in a private Christian wedding in Goa.

For their wedding in Mumbai, Advani wore a traditional red lehenga with intricate gold embroidery. She accessorized with bridal jewellery, including an elaborate necklace and matching earrings. She completed her outfit with red bangles. The groom complemented his bride’s look with an ivory sherwani. He had a matching safa and wore an emerald green necklace.

Family members Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor attended the event in Mumbai, among others.