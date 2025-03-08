Radhika Merchant with Anant Ambani glows in new clip from Jamnagar, flaunts simple ethnic look in orange suit

A fan page of the Ambani family shared a new video of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani from Jamnagar. The clip shows Anant and Radhika greeting guests during an event for Vantara and posing with the guests for pictures. While Anant wore a simple navy blue kurta pyjama set, Radhika dazzled in an orange suit for the occasion. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani attend an event in Jamnagar.

A simple ethnic look for Radhika Merchant

Known for her impeccable couture and designer collection of gowns, lehengas and dresses, Radhika Merchant never fails to wow the internet with her simple yet elegant outfits, which she is often seen wearing on casual outings or events. Her orange silk kurta set for the event in Jamnagar is one such look. Let's decode her outfit.

More details about Radhika's ensemble

The orange silk suit features a long kurta with quarter-length sleeves, a crew neckline, side slits, and a relaxed fit. The intricate zardozi embroidery and sequin embellishments on the bodice, sleeves, and borders add a feminine charm to the ensemble. Radhika paired it with matching orange silk palazzo pants featuring matching zardozi work on the hem.

Radhika draped an orange organza dupatta, embroidered with gold gota patti borders, on her shoulder to complete her simple ethnic look. For accessories, she chose dainty gold jewellery, including earrings, rings, and bracelets. With her tresses left loose in a centre parting, she chose peep-toe flats, flushed cheeks, feathered brows and glowing skin to give the finishing touches.

As for Anant, he complemented his wife in a navy blue bandhgala Nehru jacket featuring front button closures. He wore it over a matching kurta and pants set.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant is the ‘choti bahu’ of the Ambani family. She is married to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony on July 12, 2024. She is an Indian classical dancer and also a part of the pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare's board of directors along with her parents and sister. She is the daughter of Viren Merchant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant, the company's director.