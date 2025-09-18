Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta steal the show in bold red and black gowns at Bads of Bollywood red carpet premiere: Pics

As the Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere red carpet buzzed with celebs, the Ambani family also stepped out in style to celebrate Aryan's debut series. While Nita Ambani wore a Manish Malhotra saree, her daughters-in-law, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, wore designer dresses that made a great impact. Rocking powerful looks on the red carpet, they were both among the boldest stars of the night.

Radhika Merchant's look at Ba***ds of Bollywood screening

Arriving with Shloka and Aakash Ambani, Radhika Merchant was spotted wearing a red Maria Lucia Hohan gown with a matching Hermes Kelly Bag and Dolce and Gabbana gold knotted metallic sandals. Her off-shoulder statement gown featured tulle fabric with a side slit and a draping accent. Radhika blow-dried her hair straight, maximising shine, volume and movement, and sported glossy, pink makeup.

Shloka Ambani's Ba***ds of Bollywood screening look

Shloka wore a Giambattista Valli Paris bow detail lace gown – her midi corset dress was covered in shimmering black floral embroidery, and featured bow straps and was fitted at the waist. She paired her dress with a butterfly-inspired Judith Leiber clutch bad, black Dior slingback pumps and a matching Richard Mille watch. Shloka complemented her look with an effortless, half-open hairdo featuring soft waves, and simple peach-nude makeup.

The screening was held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The Netflix series, starting September 18, features a star-studded cast, including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, and Raghav Juyal, with cameos by the like of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh.