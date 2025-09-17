Nita Ambani gives Bollywood divas a run for their money at Aryan Khan's Bads of Bollywood premiere, stuns in icy saree

You know the Ambanis will outshine any Mumbai party. On Wednesday evening, the biggest names of Bollywood came together for the premiere of Aryan Khan's debut series, Ba***ds of Bollywood. However, it was Nita Ambani who sparkled the brightest. Mukesh and Nita Ambani at the premiere of Bads of Bollywood.

Nita Ambani shines bright

The wife of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani stunned in an ice blue saree. She paired it with a matching blouse that had lace details all over. Nita also chose a statement necklace-- double strings of diamonds and a large blue flower on the left collar bone. She styled her hair in thick, loose waves.

Next to her, Mukesh Ambani looked sharp in a black suit with a white shirt.

Others at the premiere included Mukesh's son Akash, and daughters-in-law Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta. His daughter Isha Ambani was also part of the event.

Akash and Shloka looked stunning in matching blue ensembles as they walked the red carpet together. Radhika Merchant joined them with her usual charming smile, appearing adorable in a red outfit.

Who else was at the premiere?

Meanwhile, the premiere turned out to be a star-studded affair with several celebrities arriving to show support for Aryan Khan's directorial debut. Among the ones present were Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Manish Malhotra, Atlee, and Ananya Panday.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also made a grand entry to the event, with his family taking centrestage. SRK was accompanied by Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, AbRam, and, of course, Aryan Khan.

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' will be released on September 18 on Netflix.

With Lakshya and Sahher Bambba stepping in as the lead pair, the show also features Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Karan Johar, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Rajat Bedi, and Vijayant Kohli in prominent roles.