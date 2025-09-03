Isha Ambani loves borrowing mom Nita Ambani's style: 4 pics of their twinning colourful ethnic looks

At the Met Gala 2025, Isha Ambani wore her mother Nita Ambani's diamond necklace, designed by Cartier and reportedly valued at $150 million. Even at her brother Anant Ambani's wedding celebration, Isha adorned herself with her mother's exquisite jewellery, including a layered necklace with dazzling diamonds. But that's not all. Also read | Lauren Sanchez reacts to Isha Ambani revealing she wore mom Nita Ambani’s jaw-dropping diamonds to Met Gala Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani have sported similar kurta outfits, exuding elegance and sophistication. (Instagram/ Ambani update)

Isha and Nita Ambani in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

Over the years, Isha has been spotted in traditional looks inspired by her mother. On September 3, Ambani Update, an Instagram fan page, shared undated pictures of Isha and Nita Ambani donning almost identical kurta outfits. Although the specific occasions are not mentioned, Isha has been known to twin with her mother on various events.

The fan page's caption read, “Like mother, like daughter! Nita and Isha Ambani are twinning in looks and looking beautiful as always! Gorgeous chikankari suits worn by Nita and Isha Ambani are timeless and elegant, always. Wearing Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla...”

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are renowned Indian fashion designers celebrated for their exquisite and intricate embroidery work. Their designs often feature vibrant colours, including red, and incorporate traditional Indian craftsmanship – and Nita and Isha Ambani's looks demonstrated just that.

2 almost identical Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla looks

The mother-daughter sported a similar Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla kurta featuring a mix of bright hues – including pink and yellow – paired with a matching white dupattas with embellishments. The only difference – while Nita's suit also featured bright blue floral embroidery, Isha's suit came with a similar pattern in yellow and pink. Nita completed her look with a beautiful pendant necklace and matching earrings, while Isha Ambani paired her designer outfit with statement earrings.

Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's suits are known for their heavy work and intricate embroidery techniques – think chikankari, zardozi, and gota work – making them perfect for special occasions. The mother and daughter have sported a red kurta with white embroidery designed by the duo.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.