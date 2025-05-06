Lauren Sanchez reacts to Isha Ambani revealing she wore mom Nita Ambani’s jaw-dropping diamonds to Met Gala

Isha Ambani, dripping in diamonds, made her fifth-ever appearance at the Met Gala this year. The Reliance heiress wore a custom Anamika Khanna three-piece outfit, which she paired with jaw-dropping jewellery in the form of multiple necklaces and rings. Many of the jewels she sported were heirloom pieces - as Isha Ambani revealed to social media influencer Julia Chafe before her blue carpet appearance. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Isha M. Ambani attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Savion Washington/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Savion Washington / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Jeff Bezos’ fiancee, Lauren Sanchez, reacted to this revelation on Instagram with a single emoji.

Isha Ambani’s Met Gala jewellery

Isha Ambani’s solitaire necklace, blinding in its brilliance, was revealed to be a piece of jewellery belonging to her mother Nita Ambani, as were some of her rings and the piece she wore tucked around her waist. For the unversed, Isha is the daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. The Ambani family is counted among the world’s richest families, and Nita Ambani’s collection of jewellery is often in the news.

Asked to break down her jewellery ahead of the Met Gala 2025, Isha Ambani smiled bashfully as she pointed to her diamond necklace, which, according to The Nod, is inspired by the historic Cartier Toussaint necklace that was featured in Ocean's 8.

“This is my mom’s,” Isha revealed. She then pointed to her massive solitaire ring and repeated, “This is my mom’s.” The rings on her other hand were revealed to be from Tiffany, but the gem-studded piece she wore on her waist was again a piece of jewellery belonging to Nita Ambani.

Lauren Sanchez reacted to Isha Ambani’s video with a heart emoji. The video was shared on Instagram by Julia Chafe, an influencer who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s big fat Indian wedding last year.

The Met Gala, short for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, is an annual fundraising event held in New York City to benefit the museum's Costume Institute. It marks the grand opening of the Costume Institute’s yearly fashion exhibition. Nita Ambani was named an Honorary Trustee of The Met in 2019.