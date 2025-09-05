Radhika Merchant in simple orange suit seeks blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai with Anant Ambani. Watch

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are soaking in the festive vibes of Ganesh Chaturthi. The couple visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja last night to seek Bappa’s blessings. For the occasion, Radhika brought her ethnic A-game, sporting an elegant kurta set that radiated festive charm. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble and pick some style notes. (Also read: Radhika Merchant proves even Ambanis repeat outfits as she rewears her wedding suit for Ganpati celebration with Anant ) Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant shine at Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganesh Chaturthi. (Instagram)

Radhika Merchant stuns in orange suit

Radhika chose a vibrant orange kurta set that perfectly captured the festive spirit. The ensemble is crafted from luxurious silk and features intricate golden detailing on the neckline, enhanced with delicate zari embroidery that adds a subtle touch of glamour.

The kurta comes with half sleeves, with the same exquisite work adorning the borders, giving it a refined finish. She paired it with matching palazzo pants for a cohesive look and draped an organza dupatta over her shoulder, pinned neatly to complete the elegant ensemble.

She accessorised her look with delicate bangles on her wrist and a pair of sparkling diamond drop earrings. For makeup, Radhika kept it subtle with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, and a swipe of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in a half-updo with soft, messy waves, she looked elegant.

On the other hand, Anant kept it classic in a loose-fit blue shirt with long sleeves, paired with black trousers and polished shoes.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, currently serves as a business executive at Reliance Industries. In July 2024, he married Radhika Merchant, the youngest daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. Their lavish three-day wedding turned into a global spectacle, graced by Hollywood stars, international celebrities, political leaders, and distinguished dignitaries from around the world.