Radhika Merchant in simple Bandhani suit showers flower petals on husband Anant Ambani during Ganpati Visarjan

The Ambani family welcomed Ganpati Bappa on August 27 inside their home, Antilia, in Mumbai. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and his wife, Radhika Merchant, brought Lord Ganesha's idol home. Radhika Merchant attends Ganpati Visarjan celebrations.

After a day of celebrations and festive joy, the couple, along with their friends and family, on August 28, performed Ganpati Visarjan rituals. A video of them participating in festive fare was shared on social media.

What did Radhika Merchant wear for Visarjan?

Radhika opted for a rani pink-coloured traditional anarkali suit set for Ganpati Visarjan. The kurta features a Bandhani pattern, a round split neckline, quarter-length sleeves, panelled front adorned with embroidery and tassels, gota patti-embroidered cuffs and hem, and a flowy silhouette.

She wore the kurta with matching Bandhani print flared palazzo pants. A pair of sandals, gold bangles, diamond ear studs, and a chain rounded off the styling. As for her tresses, she chose to tie them in a centre-parted braided hairdo.

Radhika Merchant showers flower petals on Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani performed Ganesh Visarjan rituals last night. While Radhika travelled to the Visarjan location sitting inside a truck decorated with flowers, along with Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, and a few other friends and family members. Meanwhile, Anant walked behind the vehicle with his security entourage and others celebrating the joyous occasion.

A video shared by a fan page shows Radhika playfully throwing flowers at Anant Ambani. The video shows her laughing after throwing the petals. As the camera pans on Anant, he can be seen smiling at Radhika's antics. Here's a look at the video:

All about Ganpati Visarjan

While Ganesh Visarjan falls on September 6 in 2025, for those who want to do it early, according to Drik Panchang, it can also be done only on the next day (one and a half days after) of Chaturthi Tithi, which is August 28. This is also one of the popular days for Ganesh Visarjan.

Devotees who perform Ganesh Visarjan the next day immerse the idol after performing Ganesh Puja in the afternoon.