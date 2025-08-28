Radhika Merchant proves even Ambanis repeat outfits as she rewears her wedding suit for Ganpati celebration with Anant

The Ambani family is known for celebrating every festival in the grandest way, and Ganesh Chaturthi was no exception. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, along with the family, hosted a colourful Ganpati celebration at their Mumbai residence, Antilia. Radhika Merchant dazzled in a red Sabyasachi suit, previously worn at her wedding. (Instagram)

For the traditional festivities, Radhika looked radiant in a stunning red suit. But eagle-eyed fashion lovers quickly noticed something special, this wasn't the first time she wore the outfit. She had previously donned it for one of her wedding functions, proving that even the Ambanis don't shy away from repeating their outfits. Let's decode her look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani and Ambani family welcome Ganpati Bappa home to Antilia on Ganesh Chaturthi: Watch )

Radhika Merchant repeats her Sabyasachi suit for Ganesh Chaturthi

Radhika first wore the suit during the pre-wedding ceremony Anna Seva. The ensemble, designed by Sabyasachi, was crafted in soft pink and red tones that created a striking festive palette. It featured a slouchy, long-sleeved kurta intricately highlighted with a gold-embroidered gota patti yoke and broad borders. The kurta was paired with pink velvet dhoti-style trousers finished with matching borders. To complete the look, she draped a vibrant orange dupatta gracefully over her shoulders.

She accessorised her look with chunky bangles stacked on her wrist and a pair of sparkling diamond stud earrings. For makeup, she opted for soft nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a generous touch of highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses were left loose in gentle waves, with a section neatly pinned at the back, perfectly complementing her elegant ensemble.

What Anant wore

On the other hand, Anant Ambani looked dapper in a navy blue kurta teamed with a matching Nehru jacket that stood out for its intricate sequin detailing and statement diamond-studded buttons. Staying true to his love for brooches, he elevated his outfit with a striking silver Ganpati brooch.