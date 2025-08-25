How to ace makeup for dusky skin tone: Tips from Athiya Shetty and Tripti Dimri's MUA

Makeup is not about hiding your natural beauty, rather, it's more about enhancing what you already have. And for people with dusky skin tones, the palette of possibilities is endless. Yet, many often struggle with choosing the right shades or techniques that flatter their complexion. Celebrity Makeup stylist Simrani Gidwani shares her makeup tips(Instagram (SImran Gidwani))

Beauty influencer and makeup artist Simran Gidwani, who has crafted glamorous looks for Bollywood celebrities Athiya Shetty, Sara, Tendulkar, Diana Penty, Tripti Dimri, and Alaviaa Jaffrey, believes dusky skin is a canvas of warmth and depth, capable of carrying bold, radiant, and elegant looks with ease.

From finding the perfect foundation match to experimenting with earthy eyeshadows and rich lip colours, Simran’s tips are all about celebrating your beauty. In an interview to HT Lifestyle, Simran emphasises that the right makeup isn’t about lightening your skin tone, it’s about highlighting your glow, embracing undertones, and building confidence.

Decode your undertone

The first and foremost tip is to determine your skin's undertone. Simran Gidwani says, “Dusky skin usually has a warmer, golden undertone, but it can also be neutral and olive. One of the easiest ways to figure it out is by looking at your veins in natural light. If they appear green, you likely have a warm undertone. If they look blue or purple, you’re cool-toned. And if it seems like a mix or hard to tell, you’re probably neutral or have an olive undertone."

She further adds, “If you're still unsure, you can test out a bunch of shades on your jawline, and let it set for a few minutes in case it oxidises, and the shade that disappears into your skin without looking grey or orange is your shade!”

Choosing the right foundation is all it takes

According to the makeup expert, one of the common mistakes that most people with dusky skin tone does is choosing a foundation that’s too light for their complexion. She says, “This can make the skin look ashy or grey, especially in natural light. Instead, I always recommend using a foundation that matches the skin tone and to add brightness to the face, I prefer using a concealer that’s one or two shades lighter. Focusing it on the high points of the face like under the eyes, the centre of the forehead, and the chin. If there’s any pigmentation or dark spots, I first use a tiny amount of corrector (only if and where necessary) before applying concealer.”

Lip colours that flatter dusky skin

Confused about the lip colours that may suit you? All it takes to flaunting pout-perfect lips is to determine your lip colour by matching it to your undertone. She says, “The best lip colours for dusky skin depend on the undertone. But warm, rich tones are usually most flattering. I love using warm nudes and rosy shades for everyday looks. For colours like peachy or muted pinks, I always line the lips with a brown liner to help it blend in naturally, and sometimes finish it with a gloss or shiny lip balm.”

What about bolder colours? Do they go well with dusky skin tone? Simran says: “Bold shades like deep cherry, wine, or plum look stunning on dusky skin tones. My only pointer here-make sure the edges are clean and defined. I do this using a clean, dry lip brush, wiping it off between each swipe to avoid smudging.”

Trendy eye makeup style

The makeup artist's current favourite is a brown or black smoked out waterline! “I go in with a kohl pencil on the waterline, including the inner corners and tight-line. I then use a small pencil brush and smudge it out, adding more product to the brush as needed. Add some brown shadow close to the lash line and lots of mascara, and it looks amazing,” Simran shares.

She also loves a ‘siren eye look’, one that elongates your eyes and gives them a feline shape. Curious how to do it? Simran explains: “I start at the crease with a neutral taupe shadow and pull it towards the temples to give the eyes shape. I then take a flat angled brush and a darker brown shadow to map out the outer corner and a thin wing. I draw over that with a liquid liner. For some extra drama, I like defining."

Blush that pops

When it comes to using blush, Simran absolutely loves terracotta blushes for dusky skin tones. "It’s my most used shade and I like to bring it up to the temples for a lifted appearance. I also love berry tones if the look is on the pinker side,” she says.

Are neon and bright shades yay or nay?

As per Simran, makeup is all about having fun and experimenting! And so, dusky skin tones can totally rock bright and neon shades without a worry. But here's a pro tip: “Make sure it looks balanced and intentional. For that, create a base before applying the pop of colour. I do that by using a bronzer type shade on the crease and on the lower lash line, giving the eye some definition, so the colour doesn’t look too stark. I then use my finger to apply the colour and finish the look with lots of mascara. However, place the pops of colour in smaller areas-like the inner corners or lower lash line.”

Insider tips for long-lasting makeup

Every makeup artist has his or her tricks to nail makeup. For Simran, there's one thumb rule: “Use less product and thin layers.”

Explaining the reason behind it, she says: "If there are multiple thick layers of foundation or concealer, it starts creasing and breaking apart a lot quicker. I normally start with cream contour/ bronzer, blush, liquid highlighter, all underneath my base products.”

Personally, she uses powder very sparingly, only on parts it’s needed. "I work the powder into my puff on the back of my hand, and dab on the under eyes. For the t-zone, I use a fluffy brush, take a small amount of powder, blend it into the brush and then lightly tap.”

She is also all for the use of makeup setting sprays before applying powder. However, as she says, that is a matter of personal choice!

At the end, makeup is all about celebration, not correction. Whether you choose rich nudes, bold jewel tones, or playful neons, what truly makes a look stand out is the confidence you wear with it.

