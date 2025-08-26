Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant welcome ‘Antilia Cha Raja’ home for Ganesh Chaturthi. Watch

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, and festivities have already begun across the country. In Mumbai, the Ambani family began their celebrations by welcoming Lord Ganesha to their residence, Antilia. Videos shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram captured Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as they arrived at their home with the idol. Videos showed Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant bringing Ganpati idol home, fondly called Antilia Cha Raja.(Instagram/varindertchawla)

In the first clip, the couple is seen arriving in their car at Antilia with heavy security arrangements in place. Another video shows Anant Ambani personally accompanying the Ganpati Bappa idol into the residence, marking the family’s annual tradition of devotion and grandeur.

The Ambanis’ Ganesh idol is fondly known among devotees as “Antilia Cha Raja.”

Both clips were shared with heart-warming captions that quickly resonated with viewers online. One post read: “#AnantAmbani & #RadhikaMerchant radiate joy and devotion as they welcome Bappa home with smiles and love.” Another video was captioned: “#AnantAmbani makes way home with the beautiful Ganpati Bappa murti, filling the air with devotion and festive joy.”

Mumbai’s devotional hub

While homes and housing societies across Maharashtra are adorned with idols of Lord Ganesha, all eyes in Mumbai inevitably turn to Lalbaugcha Raja. Considered one of the most iconic representations of Lord Ganesha, the pandal attracts millions of devotees every year. From Bollywood celebrities to political leaders, thousands queue up to seek blessings during the 10-day festival.

Golden offering last year

In 2024, the idol of Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja was adorned with a 20-kilogram gold crown valued at ₹15 crore. According to a report by Lokmat Times, this extraordinary offering was presented by Anant Ambani and the Reliance Foundation. Devotees praised the gesture, calling it both generous and symbolic of prosperity.