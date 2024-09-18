Lalbaugcha Raja's 20 kg gold crown, donated by Anant Ambani, dismantled before visarjan. Watch

The idol of Lalbaugcha Raja - the iconic Lord Ganesh idol in Mumbai - was immersed into the Arabian Sea off the Girgaon beach in south Mumbai on Wednesday morning, as thousands of devotees made a beeline to catch the last glimpse of the deity during the final stretch of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was among those who bid farewell to Lalbaugcha Raja as the idol was being immersed into the sea. Anant Ambani donated the 20-kg gold crown for Lalbaugcha Raja.

The procession of “Lalbaugcha Raja” Ganesh, which like every year drew lakhs of devotees during the 11-day festival, started on Tuesday night as it made its way to the Girgaon “chowpatty” beach. Anant Ambani had visited the famous pandal on Tuesday night as well.

The Ambani family, which celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in a grand manner, have been regular visitors of Lalbaugcha Raja. On Saturday night, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and wife Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta visited the pandal to offer prayers.

Before the immersion on Wednesday morning, the Lalbaugcha Raja idol's massive gold crown, which Anant Ambani donated, was dismantled.

According to Lokmat Times, the gift worth from Anant Ambani and the Reliance Foundation is worth ₹15 crore.

The Ambanis hosted a grand grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their palatial south Mumbai home, Antilia. The family's Ganesh idol is fondly referred to as “Antilia cha Raja” by devotees. The extended Ambani family, including Anil and Tina Ambani, as well as several Bollywood stars attended the celebrations.

The Ambanis performed the visarjan (immersion) in two days.

Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation chairperson, as well as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen on a truck decorated with flowers as they made their way from Antilia to the immersion spot at Chowpatty Beach.