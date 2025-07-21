Inside Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's Switzerland holiday featuring luxury yachts and scenic outings. See pics

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and his wife, Radhika Merchant, celebrated their first wedding anniversary on July 12 this year. Now, pictures of the couple holidaying in Switzerland are doing the rounds on social media. Let's take a look: Anant Ambani and his wife, Radhika Merchant, celebrated their first wedding anniversary on July 12.

Inside Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's Switzerland holiday

On July 20, a fan page of the Ambani family shared a video featuring pictures of Radhika and Anant from their holiday. The post showed Anant and Radhika posing with a fan while visiting a scenic location in Switzerland, a selfie of the couple with another fan during an outing, and another photo of Radhika and Anant chilling on a yacht.

For both occasions, Radhika wore stylish yet casual ensembles. She chose a cream-coloured co-ord set for the first look. It features a peplum-style top with front button closures, a split Mandarin collar, a sleeveless design, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a cinching belt under the bust.

She completed the look with matching shorts, grey-coloured sports shoes, purple socks, dainty earrings, and a bag. With her hair tied in a slick-back ponytail, she opted for a no-makeup look. As for Anant, he complemented Radhika in a navy blue Polo t-shirt, matching shorts, and chunky sneakers.

Meanwhile, for chilling on the yacht, Radhika wore a black tank top and acid-washed blue denim cargo pants. The bottoms feature a textured design, while the top has a crew neckline, sleeveless design, a bodycon fitting, and a racerback style. She completed the look with her hair tied in a ponytail, no-makeup look, and blushed cheeks.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. Dignitaries from across the globe, including billionaire businessmen and political leaders, attended the event. The festivities continued for the next two days, ending with the grand reception on July 14.