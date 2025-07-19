Shloka Mehta on leaving behind legacy for her and Akash Ambani's children, niece and nephew; support from her husband

Shloka Mehta recently sat down with influencer Masoom Minawala to talk about ConnectFor, along with co-founder Maniti Shah. The eldest daughter-in-law of the Ambani family touched several topics during the interview, including the non-profit organisation, which she helped co-found in December 2015, women in philanthropy, support from her husband, Akash Ambani, and more. In a video shared on Masoom Minawala's YouTube channel, Shloka Mehta said that being involved in a non-profit organisation like ConnectFor is a way for her to leave behind a legacy for her and Akash Ambani's children.

Leaving a legacy behind for her children

In the video shared on Masoom Minawala's YouTube channel on July 18, when asked about working while handling motherhood, Shloka Mehta said that being involved in a non-profit organisation like ConnectFor is a way for her to leave behind a legacy for her and Akash Ambani's children. The couple have two kids, Prithvi Akash Ambani and Veda Ambani.

“Not that I need you (her children) to work in the social space, but more that it doesn't matter how niche something feels. If you feel strongly about something, you will make opportunities happen. It's really about what kind of message you are leaving behind. I take real pride in telling my kids that ‘Mumma has to go to the office, you are going to school, we are all doing things to make ourselves better.’”

She added, “You need to be aware of the world around you. You need to think, 'What can I do for it?' I think for me, it has doubled my resolve because you are creating something for someone you are fully invested in, who is going to be influenced by it. I think that is the best legacy you can leave behind for your kids. I was passionate about something that I really followed what I wanted to do, and I wanted them to do the same thing. That's the dream I have for my kids, my nieces and nephews. They need to know that all careers are okay. It's okay to do a job, make lots of money, or build something that takes a lot of time, but you need to believe that you are building something of value.”

Akash Ambani's support for her work

During the conversation, Shloka also talked about her biggest win and her family's support while running the non-profit organisation. The entrepreneur said that her biggest win while building ConnectFor has been surviving, and it wouldn't have been possible without the support of her and her co-founder, Maniti Shah's, families.

“None of this would have been possible if they (family) weren't supportive, and if they didn't believe in us, as much as we did. Our parents, our husbands take great pride, saying that, ‘This is what my wife does.’ It's been really lucky.”