'Saas-bahu' Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta show how it's done, turn up at a wedding in stunning, regal outfits. Watch

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, along with Shloka Mehta, who is married to their eldest son Akash Ambani, attended a wedding recently. A video of Mukesh, Nita and Shloka at the festivities was shared online by a fan page. Let's decode their regal looks. Shloka Mehta (right) is married to Nita Ambani (left) and Mukesh Ambani's eldest son, Akash Ambani.

Also Read | Nita Ambani's red saree, massive gold necklace has our attention as she announces NMACC India Weekend in New York

Shloka Mehta and Nita Ambani dazzle in ethnic looks

Shloka Mehta opted for a beige floor-length anarkali gown for the festivities. She draped the ensemble with an embroidered, multi-coloured jacket featuring tassel detailing on the hem, full-length sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, and an open front. She completed the look with statement jewellery pieces, and tresses tied in a sleek ponytail and styled with soft curls.

As for Nita Ambani, the Reliance Foundation chairperson wore a vibrant orange saree adorned with traditional bandhani prints and heavily embroidered golden borders. She paired it with a matching backless blouse and styled the saree in a classic drape, letting the pallu fall gracefully over her shoulder. The highlight of her look was the blinding pearl necklace, styled with a coiffed bun and dainty earrings.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani complemented Nita Ambani in a navy blue sherwani set. He wore a silk kurta featuring full-length sleeves, side slits, and a tailored fit. He completed the look with matching pants, a printed pocket square, and a half-sleeved Nehru jacket featuring an open bandhgala collar.

About the Ambani family

Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. He is married to philanthropist Nita Ambani. Mukesh and Nita have three children: twins Akash and Isha Ambani and their youngest, Anant Ambani, who are also on the board of directors of Reliance. While Akash heads Jio, Isha manages retail and financial services, and Anant Ambani oversees the energy business.

Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal, Akash's partner is Shloka Mehta, and Akash tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony held last year.