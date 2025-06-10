Nita Ambani's red saree, massive gold necklace has our attention as she announces NMACC India Weekend in New York

The Instagram page of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) India Weekend on June 9 shared a video of Nita Ambani welcoming people of New York City and from around the globe to attend India Weekend at the Lincoln Centre in New York. However, it was the attire and jewellery of Reliance Foundation's chairperson that grabbed our attention. Let's decode her chic look. Nita Ambani announces the NMACC India Weekend in New York at the Lincoln Centre.

Championing the traditions in ethnic threads

Nita Ambani wore a red embroidered saree to shoot the video for NMACC India Weekend in New York. The elegant silk drape champions the artistry and craftsmanship of Indian artisans. It features delicate gold brocade embroidery and broad double gold borders. She wore the six yards in traditional style, with neat pleats on the front, letting the pallu fall from her shoulders and pinning the pallu on her arm.

More details about Nita Ambani's traditional look

Nita paired the saree with a matching red silk blouse featuring gold thread embroidered vertical lines, half-length sleeves, brocade embroidered patti on the cuffs, a wide U neckline, and a cropped hem. For accessories, she chose eye-catching gold jewels, including a necklace with a massive pendant, matching earrings, rings, and kadhas.

With her hair tied in a centre-parted sleek bun, she chose a red bindi, darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, sleek black eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, glossy coral pink lips, glowing highlighter, and muted eye shadow for the glam.

What did Nita Ambani say in the video?

In the video, Nita Ambani shared that she was thrilled to present the NMACC India Weekend at the Lincoln Centre in New York from September 12 to 14. “Bringing NMACC to New York is not just about a weekend of performances; it's about spreading India's cultural voice to a global audience and truly taking the very best of India to the world,” she added.

Additionally, she stated that the weekend will spotlight ‘the soul of India in all its glory: culture, arts and crafts, song and dance, fashion, and food’. I can't wait to share India's rich traditions and heritage with all of you in New York City," she said.