Nita Ambani redefines simple elegance in floral saree as she visits chef Vikas Khanna's Bungalow in New York

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna took to Instagram on May 30 to share a picture in which he can be seen showing Nita Ambani one of his culinary creations. In the caption, the Michelin-star chef talked about his journey and how she visited his restaurant Bungalow with her vision for Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) India Weekend. Nita Ambani with Vikas Khanna at his restauarnt Bungalow.

But what caught our eye was Nita Ambani's gorgeous floral drape. Scroll down as we decode her traditional look.

Nita Ambani dazzles in a floral saree

Known for her swoon-worthy collection of Indian drapes, Nita Ambani never fails to mesmerise with her traditional looks. For her visit to Vikas Khanna's restaurant in New York, Bungalow, she wore another gorgeous six yards from her collection. She wore a floral saree with an embroidered ivory blouse and accessorised with the most elegant jewels.

More details about Nita Ambani's traditional outfit

The floral off-white organza saree features a broad red patti border complemented with delicate colourful patterns of butterflies, flowers, and leaves that come in the shades of pink, yellow, red, green, and black. Nita wore the saree in traditional style, with the pallu falling from her shoulder elegantly.

She completed the look with an embroidered blouse. It has a round neckline, half-length sleeves, lace-embroidered cuffs, delicate floral thread embroidery, a cropped hem length, and a tailored fitting. For accessories, the Reliance Foundation chairperson chose gold and Kundan jewels, including a bracelet and stunning jhumkas. A massive diamond ring rounded off the look.

Lastly, with her auburn tresses left loose in a side parting and styled with soft waves, Nita Ambani chose darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, nude golden eye shadow, dark black eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, a dainty red bindi, and glossy mauve pink lip shade.

Meanwhile, the NMACC India Weekend will take place at the Lincoln Centre in New York City. It will be held from September 12 to 14.