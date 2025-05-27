Nita Ambani wows in traditional cream and golden suit, huge diamond earrings at DAIS graduation ceremony. See pics

Nita Ambani recently graced the graduation ceremony of the Class of 2025 at Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) in style. Accompanied by her husband Mukesh Ambani, son Anant Ambani and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Nita turned heads as she embraced her ethnic side in a stunning traditional suit. Let’s take a closer look at her elegant ensemble and gather some fashion inspiration. (Also read: Nita Ambani ditches her usual glam for simple denim look with bright pink dupatta for her Golden Temple visit ) Nita Ambani dazzles in traditional kurta at DAIS graduation ceremony with opulent jewels. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

Nita Ambani stuns in traditional suit

Nita, who is often spotted in elegant sarees, switched things up for the occasion by donning a stunning kurta set. Her outfit came in a soft beige hue and was crafted from luxurious silk fabric. The kurta featured a flattering V-neckline, three-quarter sleeves, and was adorned with intricate floral embroidery enhanced with delicate zari detailing, adding a regal touch to her overall look.

She paired the kurta with straight-fit pants and completed the ensemble with a sheer organza dupatta featuring shimmery golden borders. Draped gracefully over one shoulder, the dupatta added just the right amount of glamour.

How she accessorised her look

Talking about Nita Ambani’s look without mentioning her opulent jewels would be a fashion crime. She accessorised her ensemble with a pair of striking diamond earrings, a dazzling diamond ring adorning her finger, stacked bangles that added just the right touch of glamour, and a sleek, stylish wristwatch to round off the look.

Her makeup was totally on point, featuring sharp winged eyeliner, soft nude eyeshadow, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and flattering nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in a sleek, middle-parted bun, Nita looked every bit the vision of grace and elegance.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, is a leading Indian businesswoman and philanthropist. She is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. The couple has three children — Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani.