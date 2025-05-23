Nita Ambani redefines ‘draped to perfection’ in elegant sindoori red saree and heirloom-worthy gold jewellery. See pics

Nita Ambani is not only a philanthropist and businesswoman but also a true fashion maven at heart. Known for her love of exquisite six yards, she never misses a chance to dazzle in a statement saree. She recently announced that the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) will host the grand ‘India Weekend’ in New York City. To mark the announcement, she posed at the cultural centre in her stunning red drape. Let's decode her look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani decked her Banarasi saree with massive diamond bracelet, hair brooches that will blind you! Pics ) Nita Ambani stuns in red silk saree and opulent jewellery. (Instagram)

Nita Ambani rocks stunning red silk saree

Nita wore a sindoori red silk saree from Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra. It features handwoven jamdhani banarasi fabric adorned with Gandabherunda motifs in real gold and silver zari. The exquisite detailing across the saree lent it a regal touch, highlighting the rich craftsmanship of Indian weavers. She draped it gracefully, allowing the pallu to fall elegantly over her shoulder, and paired the ensemble with a matching blouse for a timeless look.

Talking about Nita Ambani's look without mentioning her opulent jewellery is impossible. She accessorised her outfit with dazzling gold pieces, including oversized stud earrings, a long temple necklace, bangles on her wrist, and a ring adorning her finger, perfectly elevating her regal ensemble.

Her makeup was on point, featuring dramatic winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of glossy red lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in a middle-parted bun, she perfectly finished off her look.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is married to Mukesh Ambani, and they have three children: Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani. She is an Indian businesswoman and philanthropist, serving as the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Additionally, she is an avid art collector.