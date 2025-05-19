Nita Ambani decked her Banarasi saree with massive diamond bracelet, hair brooches that will blind you! Pics

Nita Ambani's love for exquisite jewels is no secret. The Reliance Foundation chairperson is often seen decked in glittering diamond jewels that are every jewellery lover's dream. In a new photoshoot, released by the celebrity hair stylist Yianni Tsapatori, she looks gorgeous in a green Banarasi saree accessorised with stunning jewels. Let's decode the look. Nita Ambani decks up in glittering diamond jewels.

Nita Ambani's glittering jewels will blind your eyes!

According to Yianni's caption, Nita Ambani decked her hairdo with two exquisite brooches from the Indian luxury brand Swadesh, celebrating Indian craftsmanship. One brooch featured rose-cut diamonds, and the other a delicate jade floral piece in white gold. She also wore dangling floral-cut diamond earrings, a bracelet adorned with a blinding emerald-cut diamond, and a stunning diamond neckpiece with a massive pendant.

The Banarasi saree

As for the ensemble, she exuded grace in a handwoven Banarasi saree. The drape features delicate gold brocade embroidery, sequin work on the broad patti borders, and a deep green shade. She paired the six yards with a matching green silk blouse with a backless design, a wide U neckline, half-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and dori ties on the back. She wore the saree elegantly, with the pallu falling from her shoulder.

Yianni tied Nita Ambani's tresses in a twisted bun with a side parting, leaving a few strands loose to sculpt her face. As for the glam, she chose feathered brows, subtle smoky eyes, flushed cheeks, glossy pink lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, kohl-lined eyes, and a red bindi.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is married to Mukesh Ambani. The couple has three kids - Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani. She is an Indian businesswoman and philanthropist who is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She is also an art collector.