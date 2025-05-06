‘You'd throw up and die’: Priyanka Chopra channels Nita Ambani with ‘Vim Bar-sized’ emerald necklace for Met Gala 2025

Priyanka Chopra's emerald necklace is a stunning piece of jewellery that has garnered significant attention at Met Gala 2025. Soon after the actor debuted her Met Gala look, Julia Chafe, a US influencer who has gained popularity for her expertise in celebrity jewellery, particularly the Ambani family's collection, took to Instagram to share a video highlighting the details of Priyanka's necklace and mentioned how it was reminiscent of Nita Ambani's necklace from 2024 featuring two large emeralds. Also read | Not Shah Rukh Khan or Kiara Advani, fans hail Priyanka Chopra as 'only Indian celeb who got the Met Gala theme right' Priyanka Chopra and Nita Ambani wearing dazzling emerald jewellery. (AFP and Instagram/ Nmacc.india)

What did Priyanka Chopra wear to Met Gala 2025?

Priyanka Chopra attended the 2025 Met Gala wearing an Olivier Rousteing outfit, consisting of a white halter-neck dress with black polka dots and a massive black wide-brim hat. Her accessories included a large diamond Bulgari necklace featuring an emerald. In Jamnagar in March 2024, Nita Ambani wore a similar necklace featuring an emerald the ‘size of a Vim Bar.’

‘The actual trend is brick-sized emeralds’

Julia said in a May 6 video titled 'Priyanka Chopra's 241-carat emerald brick', which she posted on Instagram, “Polka dots (the actor's outfit) for spring, butter yellow, no... the actual trend is brick-sized emeralds. Cue original bricks here (Pointing to an old image of Nita Ambani's saree look with an emerald necklace worth crores).”

She added, “Priyanka Chopra wearing a 241-carat emerald brick to the Met Gala is exactly what I wanted from her. The brick is Bulgari, and so is the rest of the necklace. And to say this is not one of the best jewellery looks of the night would just be wrong! And no one would care about that opinion.”

Julia further gushed about the piece: “I just want to point out that as someone who is a literal emerald dealer, emerald colour does not show up in a camera. The fact that the camera caught this colour means that in person, you would throw up and die looking at this necklace. Throw up and die!”

Priyanka Chopra and husband-singer Nick Jonas made a stunning appearance at Mat Gala 2025 on May 5 (May 6 in India). He complemented Priyanka's look in a refined outfit consisting of black slacks and an off-white shirt with a tied scarf around his neck.

This wasn't their first time attending the Met Gala together; they first walked the red carpet in 2017, initially as friends, and later became co-chairs in 2019. Priyanka has attended the Met Gala a total of five times, with this being her and Nick's fourth appearance together.