Not Shah Rukh Khan or Kiara Advani, fans hail Priyanka Chopra as 'only Indian celeb who got the Met Gala theme right'

Priyanka Chopra made a stunning entry at the Met Gala 2025. The actor was seen with her singer-husband Nick Jonas as they posed for pictures and shared a sweet kiss on the blue carpet. They twinned in white outfits for fashion's biggest night. Fans were impressed with the look, and noted how she took the theme seriously and was the only Indian star who interpreted it the best. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra has a date night with Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2025, twins in white. See pics) Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani were the Indian stars at the Met Gala 2025.

Priyanka's Met Gala look

Priyanka chose a polka-dotted white tailoured suit for her 5th Met Gala appearance. Her look was accessorized with a giant emerald neckpiece and black gloves. A dramatic black hat completed the look. Meanwhile, Nick was also seen in a white look, as he held her hand and helped her through the steps.

Fan reactions

Fans loved Priyanka's look. A fan commented, “My mother Priyanka never disappoints.” Another said, “Always slaying the theme.” “The only Indian celeb who took the theme seriously, the rest can take notes,” said a second fan. “What a great husband Nick is, always taking care of his wife,” noted another. “I knew she would be the best because how can she not? Its PC!!!!” said a fan.

The other Indian stars who were at the Met Gala this year were Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra.

Priyanka and Nick have attended the Met Gala together previously too. It was in 2017 when Priyanka had made her debut at the Met Gala in a Ralph Lauren trench coat dress that made heads turn and went viral on the internet. While her entrance alongside Nick Jonas caused a stir, it was the trench coat dress' extended train that caught the attention. In 2023, in an interview on the red carpet, Priyanka and Nick had opened up about the time when they first met at the Met Gala back in 2017 and how the event holds a special place in her heart.

The theme for this year's event is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which draws from Monica L Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion. With the dress code Tailored for You, it’s the first Met Gala in over 20 years focused solely on menswear. The theme explores how Black dandies use fashion to shape identity across the Atlantic diaspora.