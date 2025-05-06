Menu Explore
Priyanka Chopra has a date night with Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2025, twins in white. See pics

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
May 06, 2025 04:47 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinned in white outfits for their Met Gala 2025 look. 

Priyanka Chopra showed the world how it's done at the Met Gala 2025! The actor stunned in a dramatic white tailoured suit for her Met Gala look this year. However, it was her moment with husband Nick Jonas that stole the spotlight, as the two of them wore matching white for the evening. The couple were seen outside the Carlyle Hotel before attending the Met Gala. (Also read: Kiara Advani flaunts baby bump for her Met Gala 2025 debut, stuns in custom Gaurav Gupta gown. See pics)

Priance and Nick Jonas depart the Carlyle Hotel before attending the Met Gala. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper(REUTERS)
Priance and Nick Jonas depart the Carlyle Hotel before attending the Met Gala. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper(REUTERS)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2025

This is a sweet date night for the couple, and a special sort of reunion at the Met Gala. This is so Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra first attended the Met Gala together back in 2017. They again attended in 2023.

Priance and Nick Jonas depart the Carlyle Hotel before attending the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper(REUTERS)
Priance and Nick Jonas depart the Carlyle Hotel before attending the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper(REUTERS)

Priyanka had made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017 in a Ralph Lauren trench coat dress that made heads turn and went viral on the internet. While her entrance alongside Nick Jonas caused a stir, it was the trench coat dress' extended train that caught the attention. In 2023, in an interview on the red carpet, Priyanka and Nick had opened up about the time when they first met at the Met Gala back in 2017 and how the event holds a special place in her heart.

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas last year, via a surrogate. Malti was born in the US.

The theme for this year's event is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which draws from Monica L Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion. With the dress code Tailored for You, it’s the first Met Gala in over 20 years focused solely on menswear. The theme explores how Black dandies use fashion to shape identity across the Atlantic diaspora.

Follow Us On