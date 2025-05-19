‘Is that a hole there?’: Urvashi Rautela suffers major wardrobe malfunction on Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Watch

Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet for the second time at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Known for her internet-breaking, bizarre looks and quirky sartorial choices, as Urvashi waved and posed for the camera during the festival, she had an oops moment. Her dress had a hole in it. Urvashi Rautela poses on the Cannes red carpet.

A wardrobe malfunction at Cannes

Videos of Urvashi walking the red carpet were posted online by several social media handles. She walked during the O Agente Secreto (L'Agent Secret/The Secret Agent) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival. The clip shows the actor dressed in a black silk taffeta gown from Naja Saade Couture. As Urvashi raised her hand to wave at the cameras, the internet was quick to notice a hole near her arm. Let's find out how the netizens reacted.

How did the internet react?

Anonymous fashion Instagram page Diet Sabya shared a video of Urvashi on their Instagram stories with a monologue that took a dig at Urvashi. It said, “Dekho, gotta respect the hustle. Bichari, I feel bad for her. Walking the red carpet where there are no paps in Cannes is basically the kiss of death.” A user commented on their story, “Is that a hole there????” A X user wrote, “First Indian to have a torn dress at Cannes?”

The details of Urvashi's dress

The black gown features sheer full-length sleeves with a crew neckline, a plunging sweetheart neck detail, a corseted bodice hugging her midriff, a cinched waistline, a pleated voluminous skirt with layers of silk, a floor-grazing silhouette, and a train at the back.

She styled the gown with a twisted updo, an embellished pink clutch, emerald-cut earrings, glossy coral brown lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and darkened brows.