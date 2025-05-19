‘Is that a hole there?’: Urvashi Rautela suffers major wardrobe malfunction on Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Watch
Urvashi Rautela had a major oops moment on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. She wore a black floor-length gown that had a hole in its arm.
Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet for the second time at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Known for her internet-breaking, bizarre looks and quirky sartorial choices, as Urvashi waved and posed for the camera during the festival, she had an oops moment. Her dress had a hole in it.
A wardrobe malfunction at Cannes
Videos of Urvashi walking the red carpet were posted online by several social media handles. She walked during the O Agente Secreto (L'Agent Secret/The Secret Agent) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival. The clip shows the actor dressed in a black silk taffeta gown from Naja Saade Couture. As Urvashi raised her hand to wave at the cameras, the internet was quick to notice a hole near her arm. Let's find out how the netizens reacted.
How did the internet react?
Anonymous fashion Instagram page Diet Sabya shared a video of Urvashi on their Instagram stories with a monologue that took a dig at Urvashi. It said, “Dekho, gotta respect the hustle. Bichari, I feel bad for her. Walking the red carpet where there are no paps in Cannes is basically the kiss of death.” A user commented on their story, “Is that a hole there????” A X user wrote, “First Indian to have a torn dress at Cannes?”
The details of Urvashi's dress
The black gown features sheer full-length sleeves with a crew neckline, a plunging sweetheart neck detail, a corseted bodice hugging her midriff, a cinched waistline, a pleated voluminous skirt with layers of silk, a floor-grazing silhouette, and a train at the back.
She styled the gown with a twisted updo, an embellished pink clutch, emerald-cut earrings, glossy coral brown lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and darkened brows.
