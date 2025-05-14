Internet says Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival 2025 ‘wants to be Aishwarya Rai with 0 charisma’. Watch

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Urvashi Rautela is back in Cannes! The actor arrived in the French Riviera to walk the red carpet on the first day of the international film festival. Pictures and videos of Urvashi dressed in a multi-coloured Michael Cinco gown were shared on social media. Here's how the internet reacted to her bold look. Urvashi Rautela attends the Cannes Film Festival. (Reuters)

‘Urvashi Rautela wants to be Aishwarya with…’

The internet had mixed reactions to Urvashi's red carpet look. Some compared her look to Aishwarya Rai, who is often touted as the Queen of Cannes, while others criticised her team for spoiling her gown with bad glam.

“Urvashi wants to be like Aishwarya with 0 charisma. How long will she continue wearing Michael Cinco?” one user wrote. Another commented, “The dress could have been used in such a better manner.” A comment said, “The dress is actually beautiful, but the hair and makeup.....and the utter void of charisma.” Another read, “I think the dress in itself is amazing, but should have been accessorised and styled properly. What a waste!” A user wrote, “She really needs to fire her makeup artist.”

Meanwhile, Diet Sabya praised Urvashi for her bold choices. They wrote, “This is textbook CAMP — in the Susan Sontag sense: exaggerated, theatrical, and unapologetically stylised. It’s artifice over authenticity, irony as devotion. You can cite Notes on “Camp” all you want, but I’ll still never hate her. ARGUE WITH YOUR AUNTY!”

Orry wrote, “Slayed. Ate. Chewed up. Spat out. No crumbs left. Stepped on necks. Walked the Cannes red carpet so everyone else can run @urvashirautela, only thing missing is the Rolex.” Bhumi commented, “Uff love her.” A user pointed out how she broke the ‘no long train’ rule, and another joked, “First actress on planet to bring Met Gala to Cannes.”

What did Urvashi wear?

The strapless Michael Cinco gown Urvashi wore on the first day at Cannes features multi-coloured jewelled panels on the front, a sculpted bodice, a figure-hugging silhouette, a layered turquoise and black tulle skirt on the back, and a long train. She accessorised the ensemble with jewelled earrings, a matching headgear, and rings. A Judith Leiber crystal parrot bag (worth ₹4.67 lakh) completed the look.

With her hair tied in a half-up, half-down hairdo, Urvashi chose bold winged smokey eye shadow adorned with glitter, darkened brows, glossy pink lip shade, blush on the cheeks, a heavy dose of highlighter, mascara-adorned lashes, and a contoured face for the glam.