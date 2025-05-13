Deepika Padukone to Bella Hadid: As Cannes Film Festival bans nudity and naked dresses, a lookback at top 5 sheer looks

The Cannes Film Festival announced a new dress code for the attendees regarding the gala screenings at the Grand Theatre Lumiere, set to take place from May 13 to May 24, 2025. The organisers have prohibited the outfits which promote ‘nudity’ for ‘decency’ reasons, and dresses with long trains, or a particularly voluminous silhouette, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre. Bella Hadid, Deepika Padukone, and Joey King wear sheer dresses at the Cannes Film Festival.

Also Read | The Royals' stylist Aastha Sharma on styling Zeenat Aman, working with Aishwarya Rai for Cannes and handling criticism

An official document by Cannes Film Festival on its website said, “For the Grand Theatre Lumiere gala screenings taking place around 7 and 10 PM, which are attended by the artistic teams, evening wear (long dress, tuxedo) is required. Alternatively, you may also wear ‘a little black dress’, a cocktail dress, a dark-colored pantsuit, a dressy top with black pants; elegant shoes and sandals with or without a heel (no sneakers); a black or navy-blue suit with bow-tie or dark-coloured tie.”

Cannes and naked dresses

In recent years, the Cannes Film Festival red carpet has seen its fair share of the most famous sheer/see-through gowns. As the international festival begins today, here's a look at some iconic naked looks sported by celebrities on the red carpet that everyone loved:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in a dazzling Zuhair Murad gown.

Before she became a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone walked the international red carpet multiple times. In 2018, she wore a completely sheer gown designed by Zuhair Murad. She styled the ensemble with striking jewels from Lorraine Schwartz. The detailed embroidery on her gown brought a touch of old-world glamour. Meanwhile, the floor-length cape and the plunging neckline made it an outstanding look.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid in a Saint Laurent dress.

Bella Hadid in a Schiaparelli ensemble.

Bella Hadid walked the Cannes red carpet in 2024 dressed in a gorgeous brown look straight out of Saint Laurent‘s fall 2024 runway show. The bodycon midi dress - made from a see-through fabric - featured ruching and knots on the front and a plunging neckline.

Also Read | Simi Garewal announces her Cannes debut at 76 with ‘iconic’ video: Internet says 'it's over for everyone'

Meanwhile, in 2021, she wore a naked dress from Schiaparelli’s autumn/winter 2021-22 haute couture collection. The black gown with a deep-cut neckline and a lung necklace with gold pulmonary veins to cover the chest was one of Bella's most unforgettable looks.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner in a Schiaparelli gown.

In 2018, Kendall Jenner walked the prestigious Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a gown from Schiaparelli’s autumn/winter 2017-18 haute couture collection. The supermodel proved that the ‘naked dress’ doesn’t always need to be tiny with this ivory look. The trompe-l’œil belt, plunging neckline, and ruffled skirt added a feminine touch to the ensemble.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk in Mowalola at Cannes.

During the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Irina Shayk dazzled on the red carpet in a leather top and skirt by Mowalola. It features a criss-cross blouse that just covered her bust and a low-waisted skirt with a floor-sweeping train. She accessorised the ensemble with a diamond necklace.