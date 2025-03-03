Internet says 'Omg this is a work event' as Olivia Wilde attends 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in naked dress: Pics

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party was a star-studded affair, with many celebrities arriving at the red carpet-event in stunning ensembles. However, some also raised eyebrows with their risque looks, including 40-year-old actor and director Olivia Wilde. The star left nothing to the imagination in a lace-embroidered gown. Olivia Wilde attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. (Reuters)

Olivia Wilde bares it all at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Olivia Wilde made heads turn in a see-through Chloé dress. The cream-coloured gown - straight from the runway - is adorned with floral embellishments and features a ruffle attachment on the hem and lace detailing on the collar and sleeves. The plunging V neckline reaching her torso, drawstring design on the cuffs, full-length sleeves, a relaxed fitting, and a sheer silhouette adds a feminine charm.

How did Olivia style the ensemble?

Olivia wore the naked dress over matching cream-coloured bottoms featuring a mid-rise waist, high-leg cut-outs, and lace embroidery. For accessories, the Don't Worry Darling director chose a gold shell-shaped clutch, a pair of pumps, a dainty floral necklace adorned with diamonds, and statement rings.

With her dark blonde tresses left loose in a centre parting, Olivia chose winged eyeliner, brown eye shadow, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, flushed cheeks, nude pink lips, and glowing highlighter for the glam picks. Glittery pearl white nails rounded off her look.

What did the internet say?

While the internet was mostly shocked or made fun of Olivia's look, some defended and called it pretty. One user wrote, “Omg Olivia this is a work event.” Another wrote, “Did Olivia think it was a sleepover?” Another commented, “Normalize wearing clothes.” A comment read, “So we’re just walkin’ around naked now, eh?” Another said, “Why is Olivia in a night gown?”

A fan wrote, “I love Olivia’s outfit! If a model wore this no one would blink an eye. She continues to show the world that 40 plus career driven mums with beautiful normal bodies can show up too.” Another remarked, “WHY ARE YOU GUYS BEING SO MEAN ABOUT OLIVIA WILDE?”