Ranbir Kapoor brings desi magic as he poses with Olivia Wilde at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Pics

Ranbir Kapoor is in Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival. Last night, the actor walked the red carpet in a dapper black and red-hued desi ensemble. Pictures and videos of Ranbir posing with Hollywood starlet Olivia Wilde were also shared by fans on social media. Scroll down to check out what Ranbir wore. Ranbir Kapoor and Olivia Wilde at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Olivia Wilde

On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor walked the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. A video of the actor arriving on the red carpet and posing for the paparazzi was shared on social media. Another showed the actor meeting the Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde on the red carpet. The Animal star greeted Olivia, shook hands with her, and then was seen posing with her. Let's decode Ranbir's outfit for the red carpet-event.

All about Ranbir's ensemble for the night

Ranbir's Indo-Western look features a red bandhgala jacket worn with a white shirt and black pants. With the wedding season going on in full swing, Ranbir's outfit could be a great pick for men looking to get away from the boring old tuxedo and classic kurta pyjama fits. The bandhgala jacket features intricate brocade embroidery, raised collar, front hidden button closures, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, a tailored fitting, and a curved hem.

Ranbir wore a white bandhgala shirt underneath the embroidered jacket. A black pocket square and matching straight-leg black tapered pants completed the ensemble. He styled the ensemble with black dress shoes, sunglasses, a trimmed beard, and a backswept hairdo.

What did Olivia Wilde wear?

Meanwhile, Olivia embraced the Greek goddess aesthetic on the red carpet in an all-white ensemble. The strapless gown features a plunging neckline, a thigh-high back slit, a wrap silhouette, a free-flowing fit, and a floor-length hem. She accessorised the ensemble with heels, a gilded gold cuff, and rings. She rounded off the glam with centre-parted loose locks, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, nude lip shade, and a minimal base.