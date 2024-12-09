Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora serve glamour; Akshay Kumar wears all-white at Fashion Entrepreneur Fund event

Celebrities stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund event (FEF). As stars descended on the red carpet, here's a peek into who dressed to impress at the gala. The guest list included celebs like Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Uorfi Javed, Manushi Chhillar, Manish Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and others. See who wore what. Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Akshay Kumar at the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund event (FEF).

Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora brings the glam

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to amaze her fans with her elegant and charismatic sartorial sense, which she served on the red carpet at the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund event. The actor wore a grey midi-length ensemble on the red carpet featuring a fitted blouse with strappy sleeves, a plunging neckline, a silver sequinned bodice, an asymmetric curved hem, and corseted ties on the back.

Janhvi wore the top with a matching skirt featuring a figure-hugging silhouette. She brought the ensemble together with a statement grey belt cinched on the waist. However, it overwhelmed the ensemble. She could have done away with it. Meanwhile, with her hair left loose in a side-parted blowout, she chose shimmery eye shadow, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, nude brown lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a minimal base.

Malaika Arora, on the other hand, wore a nude-coloured, floor-length gown featuring a turtle neckline, full-length sleeves with one embellished in shimmering diamantes, gathered pleat design, a train attached to the shoulder and the front to form a short train, a front thigh-high slit, and a figure-hugging fit.

Malaika wore the ensemble with glittering jewels, including statement rings and crystals and emeralds-adorned neckpiece. She styled the ensemble with strappy pumps, darkened brows, glossy berry lips, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, shimmering gold eye shadow, and centre-parted open locks styled in soft curls.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar also attend

Akshay Kumar attended the red carpet event in an all-white look. The actor chose a notch lapel blazer with full-length sleeves, front button closures, padded shoulders and a relaxed fit. He paired the ensemble with a matching low-neck tank top and straight-fitted pants. A sleek chain, sunglasses, white sneakers, a clean shaved face, and a backswept hairdo rounded off the look.

Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar chose a strapless corset blouse and a satin skirt for the event. The top features a plunging neckline, intricate embroidery, an asymmetric hem, and a fitted silhouette, while the skirt has a bodycon fit and a floor-sweeping train. She accessorised the ensemble with a choker necklace, a ring, and a bracelet, and for the glam, she went for loose locks, glossy pink lips, darkened brows, and a minimal glowing base.