Suhana Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: Ace the fundamentals of Gen Z saree style with fashion inspo from these new gen actors

The saree is a testament to the evolution of fashion. The art of draping the seven yards of pure grace has been around for decades. While retaining its inherent and timeless charm, it has always adapted to shifting sartorial trends, redefining the classic appeal of traditional wear time and again. Bollywood serves as a mirror for fashion trends and the rising new generation of stars is embracing the saree with contemporary styles in vogue. With Gen Z Bollywood stars as the style inspiration, here’s all you need to know about the chic Gen Z saree style. Turn your saree chic with the Gen Z style.(Instagram)

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan proves a simple white dress can co-exist with sequins and bodycon as she parties with BFFs Ananya, Navya

Silhouette

Saree is the zenith of the feminine desi style, and nothing speaks more feminine than a well-defined outfit silhouette. The saree looks of Gen Z nowadays have a focus on silhouette, making the natural curves prominent.

This is evident in the choice of saree fabrics, which are typically sleek rather than voluminous, preventing the cumbersome, crushed look that hides natural curves. The silhouette is further made more pronounced with sheer fabrics that offer a form-fitting, streamlined appearance or by cinching the waist with a traditional waist accessory to give more form and shape to the outfit.

The main purpose of the silhouette is to give both the saree and your body a distinct shape. Without a proper silhouette, the outfit appears shapeless and bland, lacking structure. The saree should complement the curves of the body, not haphazardly pile on them. So saree materials like chiffon, georgette, organza, and satin are lightweight and flexible enough to give the saree the desired draping style.

Bejewelled

Gen Z embraces a no-nonsense approach to fashion and doesn’t shy away from the spotlight. It’s all about radiating bombshell energy and commanding attention as the life of the party with ‘mirrorballs’ sartorial poise. Sequins and mirrorwork are a fan favourite, with solid colours as the base, perfecting the desi monochrome look. There’s no splash of bright colours, except for subtle ombre shades that add a touch of subtle variation, all the while keeping up with the shimmer.

ALSO READ: Pantone Colour of the Year 2025 is Mocha Mousse; let celebs inspire you on how to add it to your wardrobe

Unique blouses

Gone are the days of monotonous necklines and fittings. It’s all about channelling your individuality and being expressive. Whether pairing the saree with a corset with a sweetheart neckline or a bralette, Gen Z actors remind us that the saree is not about playing it safe but about being the It Girl in the crowd.

Nude and pastel

Solid colours can sometimes feel too mainstream. Gen Z actors are going for shades of beige and other nude tones, draping themselves with a subtle sophistication. It not only complements the skin tone but also it’s in tune with Gen Z’s love for minimalism. Nude shades’ vibe check with the ‘less is more’ mantra is undeniable. It does so much with so little effort. And secondly, pastels like lavender or baby pink also hold a top spot among favourite saree colours. It’s refreshing and utterly feminine, channelling a youthful energy.

With the Gen Z actors as inspo, you know how to ace the hot bombshell saree look, whether you define your silhouette or become the human mirrorball in the party, thesaree can be as chic as it is classic.

ALSO READ: This wedding season, try these Gen Z coded makeup to make a statement