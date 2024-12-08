Menu Explore
Suhana Khan proves a simple white dress can co-exist with sequins and bodycon as she parties with BFFs Ananya, Navya

ByAdrija Dey
Dec 08, 2024 12:34 PM IST

Suhana Khan sported a dreamy white dress as she partied with her friends Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda. Check out what she wore.

Suhana Khan wore a delicate, feminine white dress to her BFF Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda’s ‘spice girls’ hangout. While Ananya Panday donned a white tank and sequin micro skirt, Navya embraced a bodycon dress look, Suhana Khan brought to the party her demure, understated glam.

Suhana's dress was reminiscent of a daywear, dainty gown.(Instagram)
Suhana's dress was reminiscent of a daywear, dainty gown.(Instagram)

In fact, the dress appears to be more ideal as a daywear with the whimsical, romantic skirt. Many may choose to avoid such for the fear it may get washed out amid the shimmery dazzle of high-glam nightwear, but looks like style is all about how you carry it – regardless of day or night. Let’s decode her look.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan celebrates BFF Ananya Panday's Filmfare win: ‘Best friend and best actress’

More about the look

Suhana Khan served the silhouette game with a simple white dress. With a deep scoop neckline, the sleeveless dress with a striped bodice had a tired skirt for a voluminous look, adding to the silhouette more. Sticking to the effortless glam, she went for subtle, dewy makeup and letting her hair loose. It’s a clean, youthful, and refreshing look, reminding simple dresses too can co-exist alongside sequins and bodycon.

The dress – Optic White Shiny Crinoline Dress – and it’s from ALAÏA, costing $2,870, which is approximately 2,43,012.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan can't keep calm as Dua Lipa performs viral mashup of Levitating, Shah Rukh's Woh Ladki Jo at Mumbai show

More about Suhana and her work

Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter. She made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023, which also starred Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. Suhana Khan is reportedly set to join her father Shah Rukh for the action-thriller King.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan gets brutally trolled for new ad; netizens say ‘no charisma, no screen presence’

