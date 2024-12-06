This wedding season, try these Gen Z coded makeup to make a statement

GLOSS IT UP Try these Gen Z-inspired makeup this wedding season(Photos: Instagram)

Embrace glossy lips in true Gen Z style this wedding season(Photo: Instagram)

Known for being low maintenance, it’s time to embrace glossy lips like actor Janhvi Kapoor. Nisha Sharma, makeup artist, says, “To achieve long-lasting shiny lips, apply petroleum jelly for some time. Wipe it off and apply lipstick and gloss for hydrated, plumpy and shiny lips.” Finish with flushed cheeks and glittery eyes.

MINIMAL IN SUGAR PLUM

A soft glam with sugar plum fairy look and defined brows is ideal for daytime wedding festivities(Photo: Instagram)

If you’re a minimal girly, opt for a soft glam with sugar plum fairy look and defined brows like actor Bhumi Pednekar. Soni says, “Apply soft peach or warm nude blush to the apples of the cheeks for a healthy flush to the face. Add dimension with highlighter on the cheekbones.”

MERMAID CORE

Bold eyes are perfect for this wedding season(Photo: Instagram)

For a glitterati party, take a leaf from the mermaidcore makeup trend and opt for bold eyes in purple à la actor Sanya Malhotra. Capture the fresh-from-the-ocean, wet-looking mermaid look on your eyes in shades of blue, purple or silver glitter and glossy eyeshadow. Slicked-back hair and a dewy face of makeup will close the look.

GOLDEN CUT CREASE

For a natural glam, try a gentle bronzed blush and a soft eye (Photo: Instagram)

Like actor Diana Penty, a gentle bronzed blush and a soft eye is what golden cut crease dreams are made of! Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni says, “Give depth to the eyes with neutral hues. Gently, blend a warm taupe or brown eyeshadow into the crease. Using the same shade, smoke out the lower lash line to create a soft, diffused look.”

A GRAPHIC TWIST

Opt for graphic liners with a double wing for statement eyes(Photo: Instagram)

With Gen Z binning the cat-eye winged liner, it’s the era of graphic liners. Try it for a bold eye look and complete it with clean girl makeup like actor Alizeh Agnihotri. Sharma suggests, “You can also opt for neon-coloured graphic lines, double wing or thin geometric-lined eyes. Use a highly pigmented eyeliner that will stay for long.”