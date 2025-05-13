Simi Garewal announces her Cannes debut at 76 with ‘iconic’ video: Internet says 'it's over for everyone'

Cannes Film Festival 2025 begins today, May 13. On the eve of the star-studded international gala, veteran actor Simi Garewal took to Instagram to announce her debut on the Cannes red carpet. The internet loved this news and showered Simi with compliments. Simi Garewal will debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Simi Garewal to debut at Cannes

On May 12, Simi posted a video of herself looking at dresses that she could potentially wear at the international film festival on May 19. The star is set to walk the red carpet for her film Arranyer Din Ratri.

She captioned the clip, “So I've finally decided as to who will design my ensemble for the red carpet in Cannes!! It's on 19th May, when we present my film with Ray, 'Arranyer Din Ratri', restored by Wes Anderson, Martin Scorsese and Heritage Foundation. Because I love their aesthetics...I've chosen @karleofashion.”

The veteran star confessed in her post that she has decided to go with the Indian couture label Karleo for her Cannes debut. The clothing label is focused on creating eveningwear and accessories, and specialises in custom-made gowns.

How did the internet react?

Simi Garewal's fans were over the moon after learning that she would be walking the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this year. The fashion page Diet Sabya commented under the video, “ICONIQUE.” They also reposted the clip on Instagram stories and wrote, “THE Simi G making her Cannes debut? Oh, it's over for everyone.”

A fan commented, “Simi ji, you are extremely fabulous yourself, so whatever you wear, you will make the attire look very elegant.” Another wrote, “Excited to see your pictures in Cannes.” A comment read, “No one else could do justice to the graceful white gown.” Another said, "Forever icon!" Karleo, the brand dressing her up for the festival, wrote, “Thank you for the honour. We can’t wait to see you in this unforgettable moment.”

About Simi Garewal

Meanwhile, Simi Garewal, fondly known as ‘The Lady in White’, has had an immense impact on the entertainment industry. Renowned for her impeccable performances in iconic films like Do Badan (1966), Mera Naam Joker (1970) with Raj Kapoor, Aranyer Din Ratri (1970) and Padatik (1973), Garewal also hosted shows like Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Simi Selects India's Most Desirable, and It's A Woman's World.