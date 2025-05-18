‘Meri mummy ka favourite colour hai’: Nancy Tyagi reveals second Cannes red carpet look that she made in 1 month. Pics

Nancy Tyagi made her second appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The fashion influencer, who became an internet sensation after videos of her creating stylish ensembles, Bollywood-inspired dresses, and more from scratch went viral, walked the red carpet in a beige ensemble that took her over a month (25 days to be exact) to stitch. Nancy Tyagi walks the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Also Read | Cannes 2025: Nancy Tyagi sews her way to red carpet once again in self-designed gown made with fabric from Seelampur

‘Ye colour meri mummy ka favourite hai…’

On May 18, Nancy took to Instagram to share pictures from her red carpet appearance at Cannes. The influencer wrote in the caption, “Ye colour meri mummy ka favourite hai, isliye iss baar decide kiya ki isi colour mein dress design karun (This colour is my mother's favourite, so this time I decided to design a dress in this colour).”

She shared that the dress took her a whole month to make and she kept ‘working on it till the last minute because the dress was too heavy’. “Heartfelt thanks to all those who were a part of this lovely journey, without you all, this moment would not be so special,” she added in the end.

Crystals and pearls all the way!

As for the details that went into making the ensemble, Nancy added crystals, pearls, and fringe to make her dress a show-stealer. She wore a mini dress and paired it with a floor-length cape jacket. The mini outfit features a plunging sweetheart neckline, a silk beige dress adorned with tassels, pearls, and crystals. As for the cape, it had voluminous sleeves and a cape that flowed into a long train.

She accessorised the ensemble with embellished high heels, gold ear cuffs, metallic OTT nails, a gold embellished clutch, and cocktail rings. With her hair tied in a centre-parted, messy and twisted bun, she chose darkened brows, flushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy pink lips, and glowing highlighter for the glam.

Nancy Tyagi's first look

For her first look at Cannes this year, Nancy wore a floor-length gown decorated with rose florets, layered tulle, sequin embellishments, and shimmering crystals. She completed the look with a centre-parted sleek bun, OTT metallic nails, dangling earrings, smoky eyes, berry-toned lips, and glowing flushed cheeks.