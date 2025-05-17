Cannes 2025: Nancy Tyagi sews her way to red carpet once again in self-designed gown made with fabric from Seelampur

Nancy Tyagi has returned to Cannes! The influencer made her debut at the international film festival last year in a self-designed ensemble, and she returned for this year's edition too in a silver dress she made herself. The internet loved her look and showered her with praise. Nancy Tyagi walks the red carpet at the Cannes film Festival.

From Seelampur to Cannes!

A video featuring clips of Nancy's red carpet appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival was shared on Instagram by fashion influencer Sufi Motiwala with the caption, “Nancy Tyagi's second majestic Cannes slay.” They called her ‘the doll of the Cannes Film Festival’. Per Sufi, the custom creation is made with fabric sourced from Seelampur in North East Delhi. “She's having so much fun; she's waving. She's a pro now in her second year. She's just enjoying herself, and this is a beautifully done garment,” Sufi added.

All details on Nancy Tyagi's gown

Nancy's self-designed gown features a plunging neckline, a corseted bodice hugging her svelte frame and adorned with glittering sequins, a structured design starting from her midriff and forming a headpiece on the back, rose florets adorned on the skirt and the headpiece, a multi-layered tulle skirt attached on the hem, and a figure-snatching silhouette.

Nancy styled the gown with statement-making jewel pieces and nail art, including dangling earrings adorned with an emerald-cut stone, rings, and edgy silver OTT nails worn on one hand. With her locks tied in a sleek centre-parted twisted bun, she chose silver smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, brown lip shade, and light contouring for the glam.

How did the internet react?

A user commented, “She looks sooooooo much better than last year! The makeup team did an amazing job this time.” Another wrote, “Ate [fire emojis].” A comment said, “GO get it, my girl.” Another read, “It’s OTT it’s fashion it’s pageantry it’s glitzy it’s Nancy.” A fan wrote, “Booooooom. The star that she is.”